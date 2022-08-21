Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.
Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at Allegiant Stadium around 10:46 p.m.
No other information is available at this time, check back for updates.
