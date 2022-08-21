ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XA0qU_0hPL7fIn00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.

Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at Allegiant Stadium around 10:46 p.m.

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

