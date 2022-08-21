“Hopefully we can move on and pass this mess to someone else” 😂😂😂 not really sure why she was complaining about people coming to clean up the mess at no cost to her. Your worried about your turf? THERES A TREE IN YOUR POOL AND A MASSIVE GAP IN YOUR WALL! Just be happy your family is safe and the owners are trying to take care of the problem. She’s giving Karen energy for sure
Wow these were hard workers trying to clean up a situation that was unfortunate for all parties and she wants to try to commit them to criminal passing
She wanted something done about the tree and when something is finally done about it( sad it took falling in the pool to get something done) she presses charges???Shallow is not the word I would use,, you're being way to kind!!
