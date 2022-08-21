ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZFamily

Valley police agencies warn about online sextortion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have a warning for parents across the Valley over a growing number of cases of what’s called “sextortion”. It’s where teens and young kids are being blackmailed for explicit pictures. Queen Creek Police Department is trying to get ahead of even...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
AZFamily

Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by officers after burglary call turns into hours-long standoff in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man is in the hospital after officers shot him following an hours-long standoff in Mesa early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. On Sunday, around 11:30 p.m, a woman called 911 and told police when she got to her house, she noticed her front door was broken. The woman said she heard someone inside, so she left.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff

Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect's description was detained by police.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
AZFamily

On Your Side helps Mesa woman escape apartment renovation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa woman claims she’s been living in her apartment while major repair work has been going on. She wants another place to stay temporarily, but property management says they’re not to blame and insists she wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix

Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect's description was detained by police.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man detained, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix


PHOENIX, AZ

