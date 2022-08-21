Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown....
Arizona suspect smashes store worker’s face with a brick, beats them until getting code to register: police
A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker's head into the floor, authorities said Monday. The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station...
AZFamily
Valley police agencies warn about online sextortion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have a warning for parents across the Valley over a growing number of cases of what’s called “sextortion”. It’s where teens and young kids are being blackmailed for explicit pictures. Queen Creek Police Department is trying to get ahead of even...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
AZFamily
Chandler police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week. According to Chandler Police, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on...
AZFamily
Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning. Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
‘A massive onslaught of cases’: Hundreds of DUI crimes without charges due to overwhelmed MCAO
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received the submittal of 440 new felony DUI criminal cases in just two weeks. That number has put a strain on an already overwhelmed agency impacted by staffing shortages. “That’s a lot,” county attorney Rachel Mitchell told 12News. “Right...
AZFamily
Man shot by officers after burglary call turns into hours-long standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man is in the hospital after officers shot him following an hours-long standoff in Mesa early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. On Sunday, around 11:30 p.m, a woman called 911 and told police when she got to her house, she noticed her front door was broken. The woman said she heard someone inside, so she left.
KTAR.com
Security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shoots armed man, police say
PHOENIX – A security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shot an armed man Sunday night, authorities said. Officers found Travonte Hayes on the ground near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Hayes, 28, died after being taken to a hospital.
AZFamily
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
AZFamily
Animal cruelty cases rising in Maricopa County as top prosecutor announces new efforts to combat trend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Attorney says new efforts are underway to combat the increase in animal cruelty cases, with numbers in 2022 that have already eclipsed last year’s. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office handled 34 animal cruelty cases in 2020. In 2021, there...
AZFamily
Security guard shoots, kills man outside Phoenix nightclub in case of self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after reportedly being shot by a security guard outside a downtown Phoenix nightclub Sunday night. And police are investigating it as a case of self-defense. Police were called to the area of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 p.m. and...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
AZFamily
Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing
AZFamily
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
AZFamily
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Mesa woman escape apartment renovation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa woman claims she’s been living in her apartment while major repair work has been going on. She wants another place to stay temporarily, but property management says they’re not to blame and insists she wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix
AZFamily
Man detained, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix
