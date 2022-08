For the second time this year, Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will face off for the undisputed lightweight title. Haney and Kambosos announced Monday that their highly anticipated rematch will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia). ESPN will broadcast the event live in the U.S.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO