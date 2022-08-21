Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
whopam.com
Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue was a factor in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez says the woman had been northbound when she suffered a medical episode, causing her to run off the road and into a pole. She was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Nashville for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
whopam.com
Man injured in Saturday night ATV accident
A man was injured in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Crofton. It happened just before midnight at Poole Mill Road and West Princeton Street and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Daniel Crick of Crofton was taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center after his four-wheeler rolled over onto him.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Nashville After Hopkinsville Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged after a report of shots fired on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle and located a vehicle matching the description driven by 32-year-old Damarcus Osborne.
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
Man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
