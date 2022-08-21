A medical issue was a factor in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez says the woman had been northbound when she suffered a medical episode, causing her to run off the road and into a pole. She was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Nashville for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO