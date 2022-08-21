Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hh-today.com
City vacates street to help Helping Hands
Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
hh-today.com
City’s new park ranger: She’s on her way
Albany will soon have its first “park ranger,” though this was not what the job was called when the city council voted to create the position in October last year. Visible evidence that the new position is coming online is the new Chevrolet Colorado the city bought for the job. The vehicle has been driving around town. I first saw it Sunday night, when it helped block traffic at Ellsworth Street and Ninth Avenue, the scene of a two-car crash.
KXL
It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!
By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
nwlaborpress.org
A new hall for Salem’s Teamsters
Members and officers of Teamsters Local 324 gathered Aug. 20 to dedicate their new union hall, named in honor of a longtime leader. Ward E. Graham, 1912-1997, was principal officer and secretary-treasurer of Local 324 from 1946 to 1973, the longest tenure in the local’s 93-year history. Five of his descendants were on hand to witness the dedication.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources
Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle. A 2021 law crafted by Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, requires the state to keep records on people who died without a fixed address, listing […] The post In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Benton County departments relocating to centralized facility
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Five different departments of the Benton County government will be moving from locations across Corvallis to a single building starting on August 24. The Benton County government says the IT Department, Community Development Department, Financial Services Department, Human Resources Department, and Environmental Health Department will all be relocating to the Kalapuya Building at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The moves will begin August 24 with the IT Department, and will go all the way through October 10 with the Human Resources and Environmental Health Departments.
kezi.com
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Newport or bust this October
Take advantage of early registration for Newport’s second annual Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer and you can use the money you’ll save to help buy a new pair of shoes to complete the event in style.Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday, Oct. 1, the walk is the result of two local ladies’ desire to inspire hope for other women and their families struggling with breast cancer.Recent breast cancer survivors themselves, Sonia Graham and Jeanette Campagna decided to make a difference in the lives of women and others in their own community battling breastcancer and to give back to the community and medical teams that supported them. Adopting the motto that something good can certainly come from something bad, they held the first walk last year, which attracted more than 100 participants and raised more than $14,000 for local women battling cancer.The three-mile walk will again be held on the track at Newport High School. Proceeds raisedwill stay local and benefit Pacific Communities Health District Foundation Women’s Cancer Fund and Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation. These organizations provide a wide array of support that aids breast cancer patients with many facets of their cancer treatment. It’s an opportunity to proudly raise awareness in the community and provide faith, courage, confidence and hope for all women who have been affected by breast cancer.Registration fees include a Coast Busters Walk t-shirt, pink ribbon pin, event festivities and the power in knowing that women and their families fighting breast cancer will benefit significantly.Early bird registration is $25 until August 31 and guarantees an official event t-shirt. Generalregistration is $35 during September. Day-of-event registration is $45.Those who raise $150 or more will have their name placed on the Coast Busters Honor Roll. People are encouraged to create a team and dress up in their favorite pink attire on walk day. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fund-raisers and those with the best themed attire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon government will be filled with new faces
SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn and Lebanon police logs, Aug. 10-17, 2022
12:16 a.m. – Nicklaus Glasser, 32, of Lebanon, cited on warrant, 2200 block Primrose St. Report taken. 12:39 a.m. – Caller reported theft of two TVs from house, Park St. 12:56 a.m. – Aaron Clemmer, 42, of Sweet Home, arrested on warrants, Santiam Hwy./Groshong Rd. Report taken.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
hh-today.com
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow
Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. SO Scammers, Aug. 22
We have received recent reports of a telephone scam in our community. The scammers commonly identify themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Often times the scammers identify themselves using the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees and provide a fraudulent number for the victim to call back. When the victim calls the provided number they are directed into a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers will then commonly make claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty, or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows and ask for personal or financial information. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the telephone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, please contact our dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
Lincoln City Homepage
Local hoteliers cry foul at city council action
Lincoln City City Council held a “special meeting” early Friday where they voted 4-2 to put increasing Transient Room Tax (TRT) on the November ballot. The meeting was held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12 with two councilors voting against. Both councilors Riley Hoagland and Rick Mark indicated a desire for staff to find a way to live within budget, rather than ask for a tax increase, though Mark preferred a one percent increase instead of 2.5 percent.
kezi.com
Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart
LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found. LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
KVAL
Lebanon Walmart reopens following bomb threat
LEBANON, Ore. — An Oregon Walmart was closed down for few hours Tuesday following a bomb threat. Just before 10:30 a.m., the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 S. Santiam Highway to follow up on the reported threat. The building had been evacuated and closed...
kykn.com
Cherriots Introduces a New Express Bus Route
Beginning in September, Cherriots will introduce a new connection between the communities of Keizer, Woodburn, and Wilsonville. A new regional express bus route, Route 80X – Wilsonville/Keizer Express, is a weekday route that originates at the Keizer Transit Center, makes a stop at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center, and then continues on to the Wilsonville Transit Center. The same stops are made on the return trip.
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
Comments / 1