Take advantage of early registration for Newport’s second annual Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer and you can use the money you’ll save to help buy a new pair of shoes to complete the event in style.Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday, Oct. 1, the walk is the result of two local ladies’ desire to inspire hope for other women and their families struggling with breast cancer.Recent breast cancer survivors themselves, Sonia Graham and Jeanette Campagna decided to make a difference in the lives of women and others in their own community battling breastcancer and to give back to the community and medical teams that supported them. Adopting the motto that something good can certainly come from something bad, they held the first walk last year, which attracted more than 100 participants and raised more than $14,000 for local women battling cancer.The three-mile walk will again be held on the track at Newport High School. Proceeds raisedwill stay local and benefit Pacific Communities Health District Foundation Women’s Cancer Fund and Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation. These organizations provide a wide array of support that aids breast cancer patients with many facets of their cancer treatment. It’s an opportunity to proudly raise awareness in the community and provide faith, courage, confidence and hope for all women who have been affected by breast cancer.Registration fees include a Coast Busters Walk t-shirt, pink ribbon pin, event festivities and the power in knowing that women and their families fighting breast cancer will benefit significantly.Early bird registration is $25 until August 31 and guarantees an official event t-shirt. Generalregistration is $35 during September. Day-of-event registration is $45.Those who raise $150 or more will have their name placed on the Coast Busters Honor Roll. People are encouraged to create a team and dress up in their favorite pink attire on walk day. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fund-raisers and those with the best themed attire.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO