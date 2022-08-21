Read full article on original website
Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…
The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
Take the first step into the crypto industry with SunMining Company
Cryptocurrency does not appear out of thin air. Miners provide the release of new coins. Cryptocurrency, a token, is built on a specific blockchain platform. Blockchain is a chain of blocks, each of which must have a name (a hash code consisting of many numbers and letters), and which provides anonymity. The task of the miner is to find a name for the block so that it is added to the chain. These names are formulated in the process of automatic computational work.
Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week
Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead
After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
Ethereum: What could be the impact of Merge on ETH trading
Ethereum has occupied the center stage of the crypto market since Merge talks came to the fore. After years of speculation, users will finally get a chance to witness Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. And, the benefits that come along with it. Interestingly, the Merge is expected...
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade secrets revealed; going short might be…
The crypto market’s infamous swinging volatility continues to see different fortunes on a monthly basis. From traders selling their tokens at a loss to betting against the market (hoping for an uptick)- the market has seen it all. But what’s up this time around?. Following the market recovery,...
ETH 2.0: All the latest development investors could capitalize on
With eight days till the end of August, the start of the next month comes with increased anticipation for the most significant event within the blockchain ecosystem in the last year – the Ethereum Merge or, as many put it, “Ethereum 2.0.”. With 15 September confirmed as the...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
What Dogecoin investors can expect after this proposal goes live
All may have now been confirmed that another top crypto head—Vitalik Buterin is a supporter of the Dogecoin [DOGE] ecosystem. Of course, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme token. However, a new development on the DOGE chain seems to have been responsible for the recent addition.
Australia set to take its first steps towards crypto-regulations
Australia is starting to examine its domestic cryptocurrency holdings to better understand and regulate the sector. To identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will prioritize “token mapping” this year. According to Treasurer Jim Chalmers, a public consultation paper on the subject would be released soon.
Cardano’s latest node upgrade may help you decide on future investments
Cardano, the eighth largest cryptocurrency network has had a difficult journey within the crypto market. Even though the network saw significant developments, ADA’s price never really reiterated the same enthusiasm. But with each development, the network has become stronger or better than before. No trust issues, whatsoever. The flagship...
Ronin Bridge Hack: $625M in stolen crypto-funds now on Bitcoin network
According to the latest report by blockchain developer and researcher BliteZero, Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from the Ethereum network to the Bitcoin network. Following the Ronin bridge incident in March, the hackers moved $625 million worth of USDC and ETH to the Ethereum-based crypto-mixer Tornado Cash. This...
Evaluating if Bitcoin [BTC] can see a leg-down to $9k mark
Bitcoin’s [BTC] struggle to surpass the current resistance level (around $21k) continue to see new dates. BTC made a few attempts to clear the $21,650 resistance but failed. However, there might be more pain coming its way for the largest crypto. Pain and suffering. The certainity of pain doesn’t...
BTC posted third week of outflows- What could it mean for investors
The collapse of Terra [LUNA] foisted upon the general cryptocurrency market ‘extreme market conditions’ that have forced many major crypto lenders to declare bankruptcy. Furthermore, the past few months have been marked by the suspension of withdrawals and deposits across several cryptocurrency exchanges, with some permanently put out of business.
Is going long on FTX token a safer bet for swing traders
The FTX token, at the time of writing, was trading at $27.54 and witnessed a spike of 1.54% in the last 24 hours. The token offers a bunch of utilities and is backed by one of the biggest centralized exchanges in the crypto space. Now, as an investor, you might ask- Could this token be a safe bet in the long term?
CryptoPunks is ailing, but here’s what investors can seek
Last week, the Ethereum floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection dropped to 65 ETH. Data from NFT Floor Price revealed the drop to be the lowest level since the beginning of the year. With a continued downturn in the general cryptocurrency market, stats from CoinGecko showed that BAYC’s floor price has been on a decline since its all-time high of 153.7 ETH which it saw almost three months ago.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong concedes to making this ‘mistake’
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that cryptocurrency-related services would someday become commodities. He discussed the ambitions his organisation has to rely on subscription-based business models for revenue. In fact, Armstrong also suggested that the subscription model may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. The strategy, however, has a long-term outlook and a 20-year vision.
Bitcoin’s thorough on-chain analysis to help you sail through ennui
Bitcoin [BTC] is in the news, and things seemed to have gone awry once again. Following a momentary rally in July, BTC witnessed a decline in network activity that has culminated in a series of sell-offs in the last 22 days, as per Glassnode’s report. When Bitcoin [BTC] registered...
Cardano and Ethereum case studies you don’t want to miss out on
The crypto community is hyped about Cardano as the Vasil hard fork is expected to be released soon. Over the last few days, developers have been working extensively on the testnet. This, to ensure a smooth rollout of the Vasil hard fork. However, ADA’s daily chart indicated that its price...
Five years from now, where will the NFT market really be?
A study by the UK-based market research firm Juniper Research recently analyzed the trajectory of the non-fungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. It has predicted that the number of global NFT transactions will hit the 40 million-mark by 2027. In fact, in a recently published whitepaper titled...
