See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel Eisenberg
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Amid an uptick in NYC whale sightings, Staten Island fisherman has a close encounter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Lou Rossi took his boat for a spin in the small inlet separating Brooklyn and Staten Island on Saturday morning, he was hoping to bring in a couple of tuna or maybe catch a glimpse of some of the dolphins that have been recently cruising through NYC waters. Instead, he encountered two humpback whales.
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
2 men sprayed with fire extinguisher in possible hate crimes in Brooklyn
One victim who asked to remain anonymous said after the spray, the suspect then punched him in the nose, leaving him bloody.
Thief uses sledge hammer to steal $200k from Brooklyn jewelry store
Police are looking to identify a man who used a sledge hammer to break into a Downtown Brooklyn jewelry store last week, authorities said.
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
Queens owner determined to rebuild after Jamaican restaurant destroyed by fire
The owner of Jamaican restaurant in Queens is determined to come back better than ever after a fire destroyed the popular family restaurant.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
New York City cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles after Queens residents sound off
The new measure went into effect last Monday and in its first five days, the city issued 597 tickets, attached 89 wheel clamps, and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots passenger in car near Brooklyn gas station; suspect sought
New video shows a gunman opening fire on a car in the middle of a Brooklyn street and just feet from tanks at a nearby gas station. The NYPD released the video Wednesday as they search for a suspect in the July 28 shooting in Bushwick.
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Cat gets cutest cleaning ever with buckets of bathtime bubbles
Brooklyn, New York - A stinking cute TikTok video has conquered the hearts of millions after a smelly kitty got a cleaning for the ages. Fans are certainly going topsy-turvy for this sudsy sweetness. Heidi, a cat wrangler from Brooklyn, New York, often shares her adventures with kittens on her...
VIDEO; Surveillance Images of a Suspect in a Subway Stabbing
New York, NY (77WABC)-The NYPD has released video of a suspect in connection with a stabbing early Monday inside a subway station at the corner of the Avenue of the Americas and West 47 Street. Police say a 27-year-old mane was riding a southbound ‘D’ train, and as the train...
Manhattan subway attack: Man stabbed in Midtown train dispute
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A straphanger was stabbed in the torso early Monday aboard a D train rumbling through Midtown, according to authorities. The victim, 27, was aboard the southbound train approaching 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center around 2:45 a.m. when he got into a dispute with another rider, police said. As the argument escalated, […]
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Woman found dead, shot multiple times in apartment building in Brooklyn
Police say the 42-year-old victim was found inside the building on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville after being shot several times.
