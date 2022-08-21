ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, eight, zero, nine) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
