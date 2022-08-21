More than 100 new cases here

New coronavirus cases broke into the triple digits here last week for the first time in months.

One hundred and two new cases — including 32related to unspecified outbreaks — were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Saturday.

The latest cases include one infant boy, one infant girl, eight young boys, four young girls, a teenage boy and three teen girls.

Also, three men and seven women in their 20s, seven men and nine women in their 30s, seven men and three women in their 40, two men and seven women in their 50s, a dozen men and four women in their 60s, 11 men and four women in their 70s and five men and three women in their 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,795 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 3.65 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with more than 39,100 deaths.