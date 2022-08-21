ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 killed, 1 wounded after street fights ends with gunfire near a Hollywood cannabis event

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUNFm_0hPKyZAw00

1 killed, 1 wounded after a shooting near a Hollywood cannabis event 00:31

One person was killed and another was wounded after a street fight at a Hollywood cannabis event escalated into a deadly shooting.

According to police, the fight involved 15 people and the shooting spanned two different crime scenes. One person was shot on Sunset Avenue near Wilcox Avenue and survived. However, officers went to a second related location a few blocks away on Delongpre Avenue and Seward Street. They discovered a second victim who died at the scene.

Police arrested two suspects but are still searching for more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said. In addition to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Rapper Ye won’t face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from an alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, “after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cannabis#Police#On Sunset#Violent Crime
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one injured at LA tobacco shop

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday at 8609 S. Broadway, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man, woman charged in armed kidnapping attempt of baby in Long Beach

Charges were filed Tuesday against a man and a woman who tried to kidnap a baby from her mother who was pushing her in a stroller in Long Beach.Stacie Wilson, 55, and Walter Sullivan, 45, were each charged with attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse. Wilson was also charged with two counts of criminal threats.Both remain in custody on $100,000 bail and are expected to appear in court Tuesday for arraignment.According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, Wilson approached a woman walking Saturday with her 1-year-old daughter near East Pine Avenue and East 10th Street, then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them and demanded the child. The mother refused, and Gascon's office says Sullivan pulled up next to them, pointed a gun, and fired what appeared to be BB pellets.When bystanders became aware of what was happening, Wilson left in the vehicle with Sullivan, Gascon's office said."Having your child abducted is every parent's nightmare. That the individuals made this attempt on a city street in broad daylight makes it that much more alarming," Gascon said in a statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy