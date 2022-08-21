West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled because of COVID, monkeypox

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row 02:25

West Hollywood canceled the once-annual Halloween Carnaval for the third year in a row.

"It's a very valid concern, especially now," said resident Jackson Rickun. "It's terrifying for a lot of people, especially with the recent uptick that we've seen."

CBSLA

City officials canceled the event, which began in 1987 and continued until the pandemic started in 2019, citing concerns surrounding COVID-19, monkeypox and security.

"The cost just skyrockets after the Pulse nightclub event and the terrible shootings in Vegas," said Councilmember John D'Amico. "Public safety became a critical component of putting on that event."

In 2019, the city paid more than $1 million to ensure the safety of the event with security and street closures, according to D'Amico. He also said the essence of the event was lost with the added measures.

"More than $1 million to throw a party when our bars and nightclubs are filled on a regular Saturday," he said. "On Halloween, they're filled to the gills. It's not really a business generator — it's a public safety generator."

The event was formally canceled in June after the City Council approved its special events budget and defunded Carnaval.

"The city is open for Halloween and the people will come here on Halloween night," said D'Amico.

As for COVID concerns, on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,274 new cases and 13 new deaths — 11 of whom had underlying conditions.

The seven-day average dropped slightly from 3,660 to 3,577. The weekly average of hospitalizations dropped by 10% from 1,118 to 1,009.

Earlier this year in June, the city hosted the first Pride event since the pandemic began. On June 3, the first day of the three-day event, Public Health officials reported 5,051 cases and 10 deaths — nine of whom had underlying conditions. At that time, 522 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

With the annual coming to an apparent end, D'Amico said Halloween lovers could come up with a new way to reinvent the celebration and come up with a new way to honor the tradition.