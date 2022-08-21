Man Killed While Driving Wrong Way on the 605 in Cerritos

Photo: Getty Images

CERRITOS (CNS) - A man died tonight when he crashed his sedan head-on into a pickup while driving the wrong way on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Cerritos.

The crash was reported at 6:29 p.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway just north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway when it crashed head-on into the truck.

An arriving officer reported the driver “went through the windshield.”

It was unclear if anyone in the other vehicle was hurt.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:42 p.m. shutting down southbound lanes 4 and 5 and the Alondra off-ramp.

The SigAlert was canceled at 9:28 p.m.