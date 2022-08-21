All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2nd Annual Miller Summer Mixtape series is a three-day, multi-genre, independent music showcase featuring Houston’s top local acts From Hip-Hop to Soul, Indie to Pop, and Rockabilly to Folk, music lovers are invited to enjoy their favorite local artists on the hill under the stars or from the pavilion seats.

1 DAY AGO