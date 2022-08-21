Read full article on original website
Related
Dagne Dover Reissues Iconic Camel Collection
Dagne Dover, the ubiquitous accessories range known for its neoprene assortment, is reissuing its camel-colored range. “We just re-dropped our original neoprene collection in a limited-edition color from 2018,” said Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover cofounder and chief operating officer. “Customers have been asking for it to make a comeback for years, so we decided to bring it back for good. As a brand, we like to keep limited editions really exclusive and only drop them once. That’s what makes our collections and seasonal color drops so special — they never come back once they’re gone.”More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work...
Ivy Moliver Debuts Ivy Cove
Ivy Moliver has launched Ivy Cove, the seasoned designer’s take on an American accessories and leather goods brand. “I know where I come from and of what I’m made,” said Moliver, who served as managing director and partner of Superior Leather Ltd. “I want to share a piece of my work and experience in making luxury accessories for all to enjoy. I also want to bring some of my practical travel secrets to the collections with styles that make traveling or simply going for a neighborhood stroll fun, effortless and understatedly chic.”More from WWDKova Launches Fine JewelryFarfetch host dinner in Paris...
Dance like no one’s watching – and six more ways to recapture childhood fun
Skills such as riding a bike or learning to swim are often considered part of growing up – but not everyone gets to experience these childhood staples, and some only discover them much later in life. Drew Barrymore, who has spoken about her traumatic childhood in the past, recently shared TikToks of herself enjoying the experiences that, in a more conventional youth, might be considered unexceptional. In one, she laughs in pure pleasure at feeling the rain on her skin; in another, she dances with abandon in her living room. Here, seven writers describe belatedly embracing “childlike” endeavours – and experiencing the joy they can bring later in life.
Comments / 0