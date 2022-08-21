ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say

DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
The NY State Fair gates open just as the sun makes a triumphant return

Geddes, N.Y. — A smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at Gate One of the New York State Fairgrounds this morning to kick off this year’s Fair. By 8 a.m., a winding line normally stretches to State Fair Boulevard. Today? The line was seven deep with an hour to go before the official start to the 2022 State Fair. But those waiting were greeted by clear skies and a blazing sun.
Syracuse’s secondary has been turnover central in fall camp. Can it translate that to games? (analysis)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Entering its third season under coordinator Tony White, the Orange’s defense is set to be a hallmark of the program once again. Syracuse football returns nearly all its defensive starters from last season, including marquee players Mikel Jones and Garrett Williams. Fall camp has also introduced a promising crop of newcomers to step in if needed and learn from their older peers for future seasons.
