Geddes, N.Y. — A smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at Gate One of the New York State Fairgrounds this morning to kick off this year’s Fair. By 8 a.m., a winding line normally stretches to State Fair Boulevard. Today? The line was seven deep with an hour to go before the official start to the 2022 State Fair. But those waiting were greeted by clear skies and a blazing sun.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO