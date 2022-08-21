Read full article on original website
2 found dead in Syracuse apartment; they appear to have been shot, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and a woman have been found dead - apparently both shot - in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse police said the bodies of the two adults were found at 3101 Burnet Ave., an apartment building. The building is between South Midler Avenue and North Thompson Road.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
18-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside Tuesday afternoon, police said. An officer reported hearing gunshots and then 911 callers reported the man shot at 1:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg on the city’s North Side Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. At 10:49 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of North Division Street and found the wounded man, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Manlius Center Road closed after crash that hospitalized one, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A portion of Manlius Center Road in the town of Manlius is closed after a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. At 7:42 a.m., police received calls of a crash involving a minivan on Manlius Center Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Woman gets prison for stealing ambulance in Central NY, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay
A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into the water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
Central NY theater, more businesses burglarized; police release suspect photos
Police are seeking the public’s help after several Central New York businesses were burglarized this month, including the Cinema Capitol movie theater and the Capitol Theatre venue in Rome. The Rome Police Department released a series of photos Tuesday showing the suspect(s) that broke into multiple establishments by either...
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Woman stabbed man with steak knife in his heart in Cicero home, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A woman accused of attacking a man stabbed him in the heart with a steak knife, police said in court documents. Mark A. Crawford, 40, of Cicero was stabbed by April Barbagallo, 28, of Cicero at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Barbagallo’s home at 6210 Pebble St., police said.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Man rescued from overturned dump truck in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside an overturned dump truck for 30 minutes in the town of Skaneateles while firefighters worked to rescue him Monday morning, firefighters said. The man was driving a dump truck filled with gravel at 7:42 a.m. when it overturned at the intersection...
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
Baldwinsville ‘gastropub’ that opened at start of pandemic is closing
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Amy and Bill Colclough made a bold move when they opened the Brick-n-Barrel at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, billing it as a “village gastropub.” But two years later, the restaurant is closing. A message on the Brick-n-Barrel’s Facebook page on Wednesday says this...
The NY State Fair gates open just as the sun makes a triumphant return
Geddes, N.Y. — A smaller-than-usual crowd gathered at Gate One of the New York State Fairgrounds this morning to kick off this year’s Fair. By 8 a.m., a winding line normally stretches to State Fair Boulevard. Today? The line was seven deep with an hour to go before the official start to the 2022 State Fair. But those waiting were greeted by clear skies and a blazing sun.
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
Syracuse’s secondary has been turnover central in fall camp. Can it translate that to games? (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Entering its third season under coordinator Tony White, the Orange’s defense is set to be a hallmark of the program once again. Syracuse football returns nearly all its defensive starters from last season, including marquee players Mikel Jones and Garrett Williams. Fall camp has also introduced a promising crop of newcomers to step in if needed and learn from their older peers for future seasons.
