Los Angeles, CA

Key News Network

1 Struck by Gunfire During Attempted Armed Robbery

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An attempted armed robbery resulted in one man shot Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The attempted robbery occurred on 3rd near State Street where two unknown suspects approached a driver and passenger sitting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Carson, CA
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours

A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d

The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d

The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries

A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
RIVERSIDE, CA

