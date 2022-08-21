ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make room for it: God has much more to send your way

By Amanda Hoggard Columnist
 3 days ago

I drove away from my house in the mountains of West Virginia to enroll at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, the summer of 2003. No cell phone, a printed MapQuest list of directions and a map just in case my little green ’92 Camry was up to the task.

The car took me through my bachelor’s degree, but I wasn’t so great at maintenance and, within a few years, it started burning oil pretty badly. A friend gifted me with a Ford Contour when the Camry gave up the ghost, but soon the transmission started slipping and I was finding myself a sitting duck in busy intersections.

It was time for the harsh, adult reality of finding a car and settling into making payments.

As I prayed for direction about a vehicle purchase (shameless plug… there’s nothing too small to talk to Jesus about), I told Jesus I really loved my old Camry and I’d love to have another one. I felt a gentle nudge from the Holy Spirit to be more specific, so I prayed, “Lord, I’d really love a Camry. And I would love for it to be either white or silver. And, it’d be really great if it had leather interior, or a sunroof.”

When I sat down with the salesman at the dealership, I told him I was looking for a Camry and gave him a price point. He said, “We’ve actually got two of those here within that range, I’ll have them pulled around.”

I stepped out to the sidewalk and couldn’t believe my eyes. Before me were two Toyota Camrys — one silver, with a sunroof, and one white, with leather interior.

I could sense the Lord winking at me and saying, “How ‘bout next time you pray “and” instead of “or?”

He took this moment to teach me a new measure of faith and a better understanding of His love for me. I had spent so much time thinking He couldn’t possibly care about these little things, especially when so many in our world are suffering genuine hardships.

He grew my faith in that moment to understand that, as I love and serve the hurting and suffering, as I stay on mission making His people my priority, He takes great joy in blessing me and reassuring me that He’s with me, even through something as small as a vehicle.

Isaiah 54 is a beautiful message to the southern kingdom of Judah. After many chapters of doom and gloom prophecies, Isaiah tells them God’s going to bring them back and bless them after their suffering and hardship, and that it will be more beautiful than they ever could have imagined. He beckons them to open their hearts and broaden their faith.

“Sing, barren woman, you who never bore a child; burst into song, shout for joy, you who were never in labor; because more are the children of the desolate woman than of her who has a husband,” says the Lord. “Enlarge the place of your tent, stretch your tent curtains wide, do not hold back; lengthen your cords, strengthen your stakes….”

The chapter goes on and on detailing the beautiful ways God anticipates blessing His people and providing for them, growing them up healthily and watching them prosper. And He means it for us, too! The Messianic prophecies, the messages about Jesus, that we see in Isaiah are meant for us to see what He desires to provide for us.

Today, don’t be afraid to believe for something you’ve never had the faith for before. Enlarge your understanding and trust of God’s goodness and love for you.

As you keep moving forward, doing what He’s made you, He takes great delight in loving His kids and providing for us. Make some room today, room for more, because He is waiting and eagerly anticipating the opportunity to send you more. More of Him, more of each fruit of the Spirit, more resources to work for Him, and more blessing over your life.

Take heart and know there is more.

Elizabeth Annese
3d ago

that was so beautiful and true Amen to that 🙏 Thanks for sharing your story God works in wonderful ways.

