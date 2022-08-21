Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC. Askar Mozharov has been hit with a temporary suspension after failing a drug test surrounding his first and only fight in the UFC. Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss:...
Ricky Simon explains why he’s picking Aljamain Sterling to defeat ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Ricky Simon is not a fan of T.J. Dillashaw, and he doesn’t believe the former champion will be able to recapture the title later this year. A bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw is set for the co-main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October, and when that fight ultimately happens, Simon — who picked up his fifth straight win at UFC Long Island this past weekend with a second-round submission of Jack Shore — is going with the champion to retain.
Leon Edwards’ manager: Homecoming fight in UK more important than opponent for first title defense
Leon Edwards is barely two days removed from his stunning win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, but the new welterweight champion is already being pursued about what comes next. Directly after his win, the 30-year-old British fighter acknowledged a trilogy against Usman makes the most sense after he lost to “The Nigerian Nightmare” in their first meeting in 2015 and then got his revenge this past Saturday night.
Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for suggesting Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier responds
Jorge Masvidal is none too pleased with Daniel Cormier. At UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman. Following the win, Masvidal was quick to suggest he should get the first shot at Edwards’ welterweight title, but Cormier rebuffed this idea.
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Simpson
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll wrap up a memorable UFC 278 and a very busy combat sports weekend.
Jessica Delboni set to defend atomweight title at Invicta FC 49
Jessica Delboni will put her Invicta FC atomweight belt on the line when she headlines Invicta FC 49 on Sept. 28 opposite Jillian DeCoursey, the promotion announced Wednesday. The event will take place at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla. Delboni (12-3), a training partner of former UFC champion Jessica...
Daniel Cormier praises Luke Rockhold for ‘fairytale ending’ to his career as the last of the ‘four kings’ retires
Luke Rockhold set foot in the octagon for the last time at UFC 278 after an epic war with Paulo Costa that ended with the one-time middleweight champion dropping a unanimous decision and then announcing his retirement afterwards. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who counts Rockhold as one of...
Dana White reveals he orchestrated deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas Raiders but Jon Gruden ‘blew’ it
When Tom Brady was looking for a new team to join after his run with the New England Patriots came to an end, UFC president Dana White had a very specific idea in mind. It turns out White had personally reached out to Brady and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to orchestrate deal to bring them to the Las Vegas Raiders as the team prepared to debut in brand new stadium built in Sin City.
Paulo Costa suggests Jake Paul fight Mike Perry instead of him
Paulo Costa shrugs at the idea of fighting Jake Paul despite the YouTuber turned boxer’s dig at his UFC 278 performance. Asked about a potential fight with Paul, Costa didn’t totally rule out the idea but proposed another one he said was better suited to the influencer/boxer. “Of...
Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario targeted for Nov. 5 UFC event
A flyweight matchup between Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners is heading to the octagon this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Jake Hadley and Carlos Candelario is being targeted for the UFC’s event on Nov. 5, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout with contracts expected to issued soon.
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
Morning Report: Dana White already ‘looking at every venue in England’ for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Dana White is wasting no time keeping the welterweight title scene rolling. This past weekend at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the MMA world was flipped upside down thanks to one single kick. Down on all three judges’ scorecards going into the fifth and final round of their rematch, Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman with just a minute remaining in the contest. As a result, “Rocky” goes down as England’s second champion in promotional history behind Michael Bisping.
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC
Askar Mozharov, who was released from the UFC following his first and only fight with the promotion, has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after a drug test was flagged for a banned substance. The commission held a meeting on Tuesday and handed down the suspension pending...
Referee, judges selected for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in UFC 279 main event
The referee and judges overseeing the upcoming UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz have been selected by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Veteran referee Marc Goddard will serve as the third man in the octagon when Chimaev and Diaz clash in a five-round welterweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Leon Edwards says body ‘just shut down’ at UFC 278, credits coaches for comeback: ‘They knew how to press my buttons’
Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss: ‘A lot of people don’t recover’
Kamaru Usman is in an unfamiliar position after UFC 278 this past Saturday. The “Nigerian Nightmare’s” dominant reign of terror over the UFC welterweight division came to a screeching halt in his rematch with Leon Edwards in their main event showdown. After a scare in round one, Usman dug deep like a true champion, firmly securing the next 19 minutes of action in his favor.
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier calls Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 comeback ‘the greatest head kick knockout that we’ve seen in the UFC’
Daniel Cormier believes Leon Edwards’ head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in their rematch is the greatest head kick KO in UFC history. This past Saturday, Edwards won the UFC welterweight title with a literal last-minute comeback KO of Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Heading into the final minute of the fight, Usman was ahead 3-1 on the scorecards and cruising to his sixth title defense when a left head kick from Edwards put the now-former champion out cold. It was a shocking comeback and Cormier, who was doing commentary for the event, believes it is both the greatest comeback and the greatest head kick KO in UFC history.
Fighter vs. Writer: Belal Muhammad blasts Conor McGregor and Jake Paul for mocking Kamaru Usman after KO loss
Belal Muhammad joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help breakdown everything that unfolded at UFC 278, including Leon Edwards’ stunning comeback victory to beat Kamaru Usman in the welterweight title headliner. Muhammad gives his thoughts on Edwards’ performance as well as the set up...
