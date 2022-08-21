Read full article on original website
Warren arrest report for August 15-22, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylon Davis / 304 Arkansas St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-17-02 / Theft of property and resisting arrest on 8-16-22 Alex Rogers /...
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
salineriverchronicle.com
Roy Lynn Smith, 1959-2022
Roy Lynn Smith age 63 of Jersey, AR died Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at his home near Moro Bay, AR. He was born June 27, 1959 in Warren, AR a son of the late Roy Smith and Etta Hogue Smith. Roy Lynn was a welder by trade and worked for Milam Construction Company in El Dorado, AR. He loved and enjoyed fishing on the Ouachita River his whole life and going hog hunting as well. Roy Lynn is proceeded in death by brothers Jearl Smith and Herman “Hammer” Smith.
salineriverchronicle.com
Fortunate Sons + One and Grace Cowboy Church Band to perform at the Bradley County Fair
A message from the Bradley County Extension Service:. If you’re looking to hear some great music, then this year’s County Fair will have the entertainment for you! We are delighted to have two local bands performing at the fairgrounds and the cost is free to the public. On Friday night, September 16th, at 7:30 p.m., Grace Cowboy Church Band will perform. Saturday night, September 17th, will feature Fortunate Sons + One band at 7:00 p.m. A variety of food trucks will also be available during both nights of entertainment. Come out to the Fair and support your local bands!
myarklamiss.com
Three teens in custody after shooting Wednesday afternoon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An 18-year-old El Dorado man is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. A total of three juveniles, two 17-year-old brothers and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 500 block of F Ave.
salineriverchronicle.com
Two new members join Bradley County Historical Museum Board
The Bradley County Historical Museum board members met on Monday, August 15, at the John Wilson Martin House for their monthly board meeting. They welcomed two new board members, LaDonna Marsh and Andrew Tolbert. Other members of the BCHM board are Kim Cathey, Mark Deal, Deborah Gannaway, Mike Jolley, JeNelle Lipton, Liz McKinstry, Marlin Raines, Susan Saunders, Hilda Thornton, Missy Wardlaw and Judy Wynne.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas Cancer Coalition Grant to help Mainline Health Systems remind Southeast Arkansas women it’s time for cancer screenings
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cancer Coalition has awarded Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI) a $55,000 grant that will be used to reach patients around Southeast Arkansas, to remind them that it’s time for critical screenings that can lead to early detection and more successful treatment of some types of cancers.
salineriverchronicle.com
‘No big changes’ in the forecast
The National Weather Service says that “no big changes are in the forecast to end August and begin September.” Temperatures are expected to be at or slightly below normal in Bradley County and South Arkansas. We will continue to see above average precipitation over the coming week or so.
salineriverchronicle.com
Marjorie Moss Hendrix, 1941-2022
Marjorie Moss Hendrix, daughter of John Moss, Jr. and Mary Ella Hightower Moss, was born October 14, 1941 in Warren, Arkansas, and died August 23, 2022. She became a Christian at age 11, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Warren. She attended the Warren public schools, enjoying art and choral groups and especially learning itself, graduating in 1959.
NBC 10 holds ribbon cutting for El Dorado newscast
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NBC 10 will host a ribbon cutting at the El Dorado studio for the new First at 4 newscast with Cindy Langston. First at 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 29th. The newscast will cover the El Dorado and South Arkansas area. Join us […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Rotary District Disaster Response Chairman presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Aug. 23 for their weekly meeting at First United Methodist Church. Rotarian Carlton Davis had the program and presented George Betts, who is the Disaster Response Chairman for Rotary District 6170. A member of the Camden Rotary Club, Betts spoke about the Disaster Response for District 6170, which the Rotary Club of Warren is a part of. He spoke about how he became the chairman when District Governor Bill Fish approached him about doing it. Betts spent some time talking about Rotary’s mission and what Rotarians are called to do and the different ways Rotary helps people, but spent the bulk of his presentation talking about how our district had helped the victims of the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. He touched on some of the logistics of getting supplies to people in disaster areas and how our district was planning to help other disasters in the future. Betts closed his program by answering a few questions from members and the Rotary Club of Warren voted to present a check of $200 to Betts for the District 6170 Disaster Response.
salineriverchronicle.com
Linda Marlene Ellis, 1954-2022
Linda Marlene Ellis, age 68 of El Dorado, AR passed away August 16, 2022 at Gardner Nursing and Rehabilitation in Star City, AR. She was born July 19, 1954 in Murphysboro, IL to the late Forrest Ellis and Anna Mae Whelchel Ellis. She was a member of Pentecostal Church of God in Warren, AR.
A Produce Truck’s Accident On The Way To A Watermelon Festival Led To A Feast For Rescue Animals
A group of animals at a Louisiana wildlife rehabilitation center got a sweet surprise from a most unexpected situation. A local farmer donated a bounty of watermelon and cantaloupe after an unfortunate accident on the way to a watermelon festival. In a post on her Facebook page, wildlife rehabilitation specialist...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
salineriverchronicle.com
Trammell Family Reunion set for September 3
The descendants of David Crockett Trammell are set to host their annual family reunion Saturday September 3, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to bring a potluck dish. All friends and family are invited to attend. This annual event is held the Saturday before Labor Day each year.
salineriverchronicle.com
Lillian and Audrey Culwell reach 900 books in Library reading program
Congratulations to Lillian & Audrey Culwell on reaching 900 books the Warren Branch Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! For more information about this program, contact the library at 870-226-2536 or visit them in person at 115 West Cypress St. in Warren.
salineriverchronicle.com
Donna Rogers accepts SouthArk scholarship
Donna Rogers of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Mabel and Emon Mahony Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
salineriverchronicle.com
Fair catalogs now available
It’s Fair time in Bradley County and the 2022 Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show catalogs and entry tags are ready. Catalogs are available at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 201 N. Bragg Street in Warren. Pre-registration for the Home Economics Division Exhibits is encouraged and may be done at the county Extension Office from 8:00 a.m.-noon and 1:00-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Hembree: ‘We’re focused on right now getting better these next three weeks’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of the week zero non conference game between Warren and Stuttgart, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we’ll chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnnys Radiator Shop.
