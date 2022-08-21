Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Shayna Pritchard Memorial Volleyball Tournament Opens Friday
Volleyball teams from Barrow to Sitka are scheduled to participate in the 2022 Shayna Pritchard Memorial Volleyball Tournament at Nikiski High School. The tournament features two days of competition with pool play on Friday, August 26 and bracket play on Saturday, August 27. The Kenai Kardinals volleyball team recorded a...
radiokenai.com
KPB Executes Joint Funding Agreement To Maintain Stream River Gages And Gaging Stations
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a joint funding agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey to cooperatively maintain the stream river gages and gaging stations. KPB Mayor Charlie Pierce said:. “There’s a cost in this joint agreement of...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Construction Report: New traffic changes starting Friday, August 26 for Steese Highway construction project
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Multiple traffic changes have taken place on the Steese Highway since the start of the construction project. While traffic has been able to travel on the Steese Highway during the road construction this will change in the coming days as another traffic change is about to take place.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
alaska.gov
Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen
Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
kdll.org
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
midnightsunak.com
Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline
For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy speaks to mining, renewable energy at Alaska Minerals Summit
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the Alaska Minerals Summit on Tuesday. The conference began on Monday in Fairbanks. He pointed out a pair of mining operations in the state - including one in Southeast - that are integral to modern life, from cell phones to fighter jets.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man arrested in connection to missing 15-year-old girl
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following numerous tips as a result of an AMBER alert this week, A Fairbanks resident was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a missing minor and his outstanding arrest warrant. The AMBER alert was activated late Wednesday after state authorities believed that a recently reported missing...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Adult male arrested after stabbing roommate
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Right before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) received a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When Fairbanks Police arrived on scene they found the victim outside an apartment on Romans Way in Fairbanks. The victim told...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Appropriates Funds For Operational Chemical Costs In Excess Of Budgeted Amounts
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance increasing estimated revenues and appropriations in the Water Sewer Special Revenue Fund for operational chemical costs more than what was budgeted. The Public Works Department secures annual purchasing agreements for required chemicals at the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants. Public Works...
radiokenai.com
KPB Authorizes Standardization Policy For Solid Waste Equipment
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a resolution authorizing a standardization policy with NC Machinery for solid waste Cat® equipment. The Borough’s Solid Waste Department requested a standardization policy with NC Machinery for all Cat® equipment used by the department in hopes to allow the Solid Waste and Purchasing & Contracting Departments to perform purchases of all parts, repairs, or maintenance on equipment through a proprietary procurement standardization policy.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks communications center earns award for dispatch excellence
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an "Accredited Center of Excellence" for emergency dispatching. Worldwide, FECC ranks as the 309th center for Emergency Medical Dispatch, 66th for Emergency Fire Dispatch, and 31st center for EMD and Fire...
kdll.org
New gravel pit regulation moves on to public comment next month
A new overhaul to Kenai Peninsula Borough code regarding gravel pits and other material sites is up for public comment next month — the latest in a years-long effort to rework the borough’s permitting process and draw compromise between those gravel pit owners and those who live nearby.
