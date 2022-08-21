ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win

The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
mmanews.com

Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet

Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan

Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC. Askar Mozharov has been hit with a temporary suspension after failing a drug test surrounding his first and only fight in the UFC. Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss:...
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
Yardbarker

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili Critique Grind-It-Out Victory at UFC 278

There’s no question that Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s bantamweight division. However, a grinding victory over Jose Aldo on the UFC 278 main card — his seventh straight at 135 pounds — didn’t do much to raise Dvalishvili’s stock in the eyes of the fans or the promotion. According to UFC president Dana White, the Serra-Longo Fight Team export didn’t make the most of his opportunity on Saturday night.
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6, Week 5 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fifth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMAmania.com

Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off

Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”

Gilbert Burns has suggested that Colby Covington’s injuries mean he could be out of the Octagon until at least March. Earlier this year at UFC 272, Colby Covington set out to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – and based on his dominant decision win, it seemed as if that’s exactly what he did.
