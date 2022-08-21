ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner. However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball. Safety Xavier Watts began...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lastwordonsports.com

Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked

With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Preseason Special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is less than two weeks away from its season opener at Ohio State!. And to celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day. They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMTCw

Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana

Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.”. Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 24 minutes ago. The St. Joseph County...
MICHIANA, MI
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Ask Doctor Bob: Celiac disease, posture issues, hunger while dieting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us on 16 News Now at Noon every week to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Mark): “My dad has celiac disease, and I think I may have it as well. How would I go about figuring out if I am gluten-free as well?
inkfreenews.com

Collision Stops Traffic At SR 15 And CR 1350

MILFORD — Traffic southbound and northbound on SR 15 was stopped at the CR 1350 overpass as the result of an accident involving a white Dodge Stratus and blue KIA passenger car at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Emergency responders from Milford fire and police departments, Syracuse Police...
MILFORD, IN

