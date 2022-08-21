Read full article on original website
WNDU
WNDU kicks off new era of Notre Dame football with ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ Preseason Special
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The much-anticipated 2022 Notre Dame football season is about to begin. And the 16 Sports Team is counting you down with the “Countdown to Kickoff” Preseason Special on WNDU-TV. This Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., Chuck Freeby, Matt Loch, and Drew Sanders will break down all the storylines from the offseason.
WNDU
Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner. However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball. Safety Xavier Watts began...
WNDU
Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
lastwordonsports.com
Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked
With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
WNDU
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Preseason Special
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is less than two weeks away from its season opener at Ohio State!. And to celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Hamlet Tibbs Officially Announced as New Assistant Coach
It’s been almost a month since the reports circulated online that head coach Mike Brey was targeting Albany Great Danes assistant Hamlet Tibbs as the newest addition to his Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball staff, and after ND’s typical delayed background check/HR processing and procedures, it’s finally official.
WNDU
Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day. They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.
WWMTCw
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
WNDU
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bjork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
95.3 MNC
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
WNDU
Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.”. Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 24 minutes ago. The St. Joseph County...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
WNDU
Ask Doctor Bob: Celiac disease, posture issues, hunger while dieting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us on 16 News Now at Noon every week to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Mark): “My dad has celiac disease, and I think I may have it as well. How would I go about figuring out if I am gluten-free as well?
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
WNDU
Patchy morning fog before a great weather start to the work week!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Patchy morning fog will burn off after sunrise. Skies become a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooling temperatures falling into the mid 50s overnight.
inkfreenews.com
Collision Stops Traffic At SR 15 And CR 1350
MILFORD — Traffic southbound and northbound on SR 15 was stopped at the CR 1350 overpass as the result of an accident involving a white Dodge Stratus and blue KIA passenger car at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Emergency responders from Milford fire and police departments, Syracuse Police...
