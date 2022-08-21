Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC comeback has been postponed once again; he won't fight until 2023
Conor McGregor won't fight in the UFC until 2023, according to a representative. UFC boss Dana White expected him to have returned already.
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option
The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Tom Brady returns to the Bucs with even more doubts about his commitment
Tom Brady returned Monday to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, opening up even more questions about his seemingly wavering commitment to the franchise.
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
