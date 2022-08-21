ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bill heading to Gov. Newsom's desk will seal records 4 years after someone's release

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc0iH_0hPKoBse00

A bill heading to the governor's desk will allow records to be sealed for some people 02:14

CALIFORNIA — A bill heading to Gov. Newsom's desk will allow some people to have their records sealed four years after that person's release.

"Ten months after my 18th birthday, I was involved in a robbery," Jay Jordan spoke about how 20 years later, that charge is still creating barriers to employment, joining a homeowners association, or chaperoning his son's field trip.

Jordan, the CEO of the Alliance of Safety and Justice , is now sponsoring SB-731.

The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most former offenders not convicted of another felony for four years after completing their sentence.

"There's the old saying that the most effective way of predicting future behavior is past behavior. And yet, within a short period of time, under this very radical bill, these records will be sealed," said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.

When asked if there are people this bill would help, Pierson said he strongly believes in rehabilitation but that the legislation needs to specify who can have their records sealed, considering it applies to Domestic Violence and repeated DUI offenders.

When Jay Jordan was asked about the people who aren't rehabilitated and slip through the cracks, he said, "What I love about SB-731 is that there's a fail-safe. No one gets an expungement unless the DA approves."

Opponents of the bill say it wouldn't accomplish its goal because employers can use search engines like Google to look up public records.

The bill failed in the assembly a year ago, but the senate approved an amended version on Aug. 18, now sending it to Gov. Newsom's desk.

Comments / 3

MiiMii
3d ago

This state gets more and more dangerous for woman and children every single day.

Reply
6
Related
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Newsom rejects bill allowing opioid users to legally inject drugs under supervision

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "Deeply disappointing," said State Senator Scott Wiener, who wrote Senate Bill 57.Proponents of the bill wanted to give people who already would use drugs a place to inject them while trained staff stand by to help if they suffer accidental overdoses. "The situation is really, really bad right now," said Wiener. "People are using drugs, open air, on the sidewalks in front of people's homes, businesses with people's kids walking by. This is an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

California expected to ban new gas car sales by 2035

 California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.The California Air Resources Board will vote on the measure Thursday afternoon, board member Daniel Sperling told CNN.Sperling added he was "99.9%" confident the measure would pass. If it does, it would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It also could have major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is."This is monumental," Sperling said. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Inmate who miscarried while deputies stopped for coffee on way to hospital awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital.Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payment, but Quinones must formally accept the settlement before it becomes final, the Orange County Register reported."That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail," her lawyer, Dick Herman, told...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
CBS Sacramento

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises inflation concerns

DAVIS (CBS13) – There has been mixed reaction to the president's announcement on student loan forgiveness.Some Northern Californians are applauding the Biden Administration's move, while others worry there will be unintended consequences.Exams and essays are not the only things keeping Rose Johnson up at night."I know that I need to make money right out of college so that I can pay off my debts," said Johnson, a UC Davis senior. Johnson finds some relief knowing her student loan debts could be wiped clean. But even those who never took out loans welcome debt forgiveness."Going to school is one of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces CPCFA private activity note sale and refunding

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $15,595,000 in tax-exempt new money and refunding notes, financing solid waste disposal handling equipment and facilities in Sacramento County. The California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma, issued the tax-exempt notes, on behalf of Atlas Disposal Industries, LLC (Atlas). In addition, as a small business with approximately 155 employees, Atlas received an award from the CPCFA Bond Program’s Small Business Assistance Fund to assist with the costs of issuance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#El Dorado County#Dui
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Sacramento

Data about Covid testing of California prisons' visitors, staff, inmates exposed

SACRAMENTO -- California corrections officials said Monday that there has been a potential exposure of medical information for employees and visitors who were tested for the coronavirus, although they have not found any improper use despite the data breach.The data was for people who were tested for COVID-19 in the department between June 2020 and last January.The testing data did not include inmates, but the resulting investigation uncovered the potential release of mental health and financial information for some inmates going back to 2008.The department's Mental Health Service Delivery System includes inmates' names and treatment information. A system that tracks inmates' financial accounts also may have been breached, and drivers' license and Social Security numbers for parolees in substance use disorder treatment programs may have also been exposed.Investigators found in June that "someone or something entered the system without permission," but said there is no indication anyone viewed or copied the information.Officials said they are notifying those potentially exposed now that the investigation is completed. It also set up toll-free information numbers and posted information online.The problem was limited to one computer system and officials don't know who was responsible. They have switched to a new system with more security controls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps

Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
80K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy