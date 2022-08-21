Read full article on original website
Donna B
3d ago
I attended one of these ceremonies once and it does make you feel proud to be American, it's amazing.
"The Strip Isn't Actually In Las Vegas": People Are Sharing What Hollywood Always Gets Wrong About These Major Cities
"A lot of people go to Paris the same way they might go to Disneyland — they're expecting a curated vacation experience. It's easy to treat it as an open museum. But Paris is a city, and millions of people live and work there."
Fox5 KVVU
Over 3M people will live in Southern Nevada by 2060, UNLV study shows
Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through Las Vegas neighborhood. FAA shares North Las Vegas Airport safety concerns with pilots after deadly crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is raising concerns about safety at the North Las Vegas Airport. This comes after a deadly crash involving...
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
Tiny Homes for Las Vegas Homeless Demolished Over Code Violations
Homeless shelters destroyed "to ensure the safety and welfare" of homeless people. North Las Vegas authorities demolished a community of tiny homes that sheltered the homeless because the 50-square-foot structures didn't meet the minimum home size required by law or conform to other strict housing regulations. The situation showcases how government often thwarts private solutions to homelessness and poverty.
Fox5 KVVU
Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event to fill over 200 flight attendant positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines says it is celebrating its 20th anniversary of service in Las Vegas by hosting a major hiring event on Thursday. According to a news release, Spirit is looking to fill more than 200 new locally based flight attendant positions. The airline says that...
Las Vegas police: Man tweeted dozens of times about killing Jewish people, government officials
A Las Vegas man is accused of sending dozens of tweets threatening to kill members of the Jewish community, leading to his arrest.
Human Nature returns to the stage in Las Vegas
The Australian pop vocal group will be performing a residency in Las Vegas for the first time in a few years.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
PHOTOS: Construction continues on phase 2 of local homeless resource center
Construction on phase two of a local homeless resource center continues and is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Labor Day Weekend: Travel Tips
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Now is the time to start preparing for Labor Day weekend travels. Jillian Lopez talks with travel expert and best selling author Sarah Dandashy with some helpful tips.
kunm.org
MON: Syed indicted for murder of 3 muslim men, Las Vegas has 30 days of drinking water, + More
Syed Indicted for murder of 3 muslim men — KUNM News. Mohammad Syed was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in the deaths of two Muslim men – Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein. Officials also named him as the prime suspect in two other deaths. Now, they say they have tied him to one of those.
Mohave Daily News
Sisolak to tour Lake Mead pumping station
BOULDER CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will tour the low lake level pumping station at Lake Mead today and discuss water conservation efforts as the federal government announced new water cuts for Nevada, Arizona and Mexico. During his time as a Clark County Commissioner, Sisolak voted to fund the...
businesspress.vegas
Cadence bucks national trend of declining sales
Cadence in Henderson bucked the trend of master plans across the country shedding sales in the first half of 2022 by finishing No. 7 in the nation, according to midyear rankings. National consulting firm RCLCO said Las Vegas’ master-planned communities had fewer sales than the first six months of 2021,...
Caesars Makes Historic Change on the Las Vegas Strip
Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands.
Oktoberfest is Coming To The Orleans
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s never too early to start planning for Oktoberfest and ‘Seven Oh Brew’ is bringing the most authentic celebration to The Orleans Festival grounds. JC Fernandez is joined by John Bentham from ‘Seven Oh Brew’ to learn more about this event.
UNLV study traces links between unaffordable housing and child mistreatment
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A single mother in Nevada makes $10.50 per hour on minimum wage, or about $21,840.00 a year if she works full time. And then there’s the rent. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Las Vegas is by one estimate $1,372, and for a two-bedroom, $1,622 – $16,464 or $19,464 annually. Even at hourly […] The post UNLV study traces links between unaffordable housing and child mistreatment appeared first on Nevada Current.
963kklz.com
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and were a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
1 Motorcyclist Severely Injured After Motor Cycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Officials state that a man sustained major injuries when after a motorcycle accident in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Trooper Ashlee Wellman of the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol stated that a state trooper was patrolling southbound US 95 at Valley View Blvd. at 4.43 PM on Sunday when he saw a man riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at a high speed in the far left lane.
