San Luis Obispo, Cabrillo open football season with signature victories

The San Luis Obispo Tigers and Cabrillo Conquistadores made early statements in the 2022 high school football season.

The Tigers dominated in every facet of their game against Nipomo on the road, opening with a 35-0 shutout of the Titans.

Luca Cuccaro made a significant impact for the Tigers in the game, rushing for multiple touchdowns on the ground as well as recording a pick-six.

Cabrillo recorded their first victory since 2017, winning 50-19 over Nordhoff.

The Conquistadores last victory came on September 29th of 2017 against Morro Bay.

Cabrillo snapped a 37-game losing streak with the win.