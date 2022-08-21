Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 19:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/ FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ...NORTH CENTRAL YUMA AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 712 PM MST/712 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brenda to 10 miles northwest of Nicholls Warm Springs, moving north at 15 mph. The Blythe Airport recently reported a wind gust of 69 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Brenda, Midland, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 41. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 43. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST THURSDAY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 915 PM MST, Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park and Parker Dam. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 141 and 150. This includes the following streams and drainages Mineral Wash, Bouse Wash, Bennett Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
