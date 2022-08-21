ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 First Drive: An Insane, 1,400-hp Electric Frankenhorse

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a great passenger. You might know him better as a superlative driver and a peer to hard-charging, energy-drink-hawking drift kings such as Tanner Foust, Ken Block, and Travis Pastrana. But should you ever find Gittin in your passenger seat, know that he's cool as a cucumber. I learned this when I spun his electric, seven-motor, 1,400-hp mutant version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E on the infield track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Kevin Harvick and Other Drivers Push Back With NASCAR and Sanctioning Body Scraps ‘Science Experiment’ at Martinsville, According to Report

Kevin Harvick and other drivers didn't like that NASCAR wanted to add a special "science experiment" for the Martinsville test, spoke up about it, and the governing body dropped the plans. The post Kevin Harvick and Other Drivers Push Back With NASCAR and Sanctioning Body Scraps ‘Science Experiment’ at Martinsville, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear

Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
Shelby GT500 Code Red Debuts As Twin-Turbocharged Monster

Shelby American has been on a roll lately, most recently rejuvenating its partnership with Hertz to roll out the newest Rent-A-Racers, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H and GT-H. Now, as Shelby continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the company is marking that occasion with something extra special – the Shelby GT500 Code Red, a twin-turbocharged monster packing 1,300 peak horsepower and some special features to boot.
Ford CEO Farley Says EVs Only Small Part Of Ongoing Transition

Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, to the tune of $50 billion as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026. At the same time, FoMoCo sees the EV transition happening faster than expected, with major movement coming as soon as next year. However, the automaker continues to build and sell ICE-powered vehicles under its Ford Blue division, and is also in the midst of a major connected vehicle services push that it says will generate $20 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Thus, perhaps it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that EVs are only a small part of the automaker’s ongoing transition.
A Plant You've Never Heard of Might Change Racing Tires Forever

If you watched the 2022 Indy Car Music City Grand Prix, you might have noticed—between the multitude of crashes, that is—cars running Firestone tires with green stripes. The green denotes the use of guayule (pronounced why-YOU-lay) rubber in the sidewalls—a type of natural rubber extracted from a scrubby shrub in the Arizona desert. While not as argument-worthy as push-to-pass or as entertaining as Music City's eight collisions, there is an interesting story here—one that could be transformative for both Bridgestone (Firestone's parent company) and American farmers.
