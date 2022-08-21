After 25 years, the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan was canceled for the very first time back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after every effort was exhausted to keep the event rolling. The cruise – which began back in 1995 as a fundraising event – has since become one of the biggest automotive-related gatherings on earth, attracting around 1.5 million visitors and over 40,000 vehicles each year, and is known as the “world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture.” Ford has long been one of the main sponsors of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and once again served in that capacity for the fifth straight year at the 2022 edition of the cruise, which just took place this past Saturday. This special event also calls for a special sale on Ford Accessories, and that’s precisely what the automaker has going on right now.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO