Ford CEO Farley Says EVs Only Small Part Of Ongoing Transition
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, to the tune of $50 billion as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026. At the same time, FoMoCo sees the EV transition happening faster than expected, with major movement coming as soon as next year. However, the automaker continues to build and sell ICE-powered vehicles under its Ford Blue division, and is also in the midst of a major connected vehicle services push that it says will generate $20 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Thus, perhaps it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that EVs are only a small part of the automaker’s ongoing transition.
Ford Accessories Discounted 20 Percent In Honor Of Woodward Cruise
After 25 years, the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan was canceled for the very first time back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after every effort was exhausted to keep the event rolling. The cruise – which began back in 1995 as a fundraising event – has since become one of the biggest automotive-related gatherings on earth, attracting around 1.5 million visitors and over 40,000 vehicles each year, and is known as the “world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture.” Ford has long been one of the main sponsors of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and once again served in that capacity for the fifth straight year at the 2022 edition of the cruise, which just took place this past Saturday. This special event also calls for a special sale on Ford Accessories, and that’s precisely what the automaker has going on right now.
Australian Ford E-Transit Launch Pushed Back Over Supply Chain Issues
With the all-electric Ford E-Transit already on sale in multiple parts of the globe – including the U.S., Mexico, and Europe, to name a few – Australia is also on the list, with the E-Transit previously expected to launch in that country in mid-2022. However, Ford Australia has revealed that the E-Transit is facing a bit of a delay, and will now arrive in that country in January 2023, well over a year since it was announced for the market back in October 2021, according to CarExpert.
Ford EV Charging Partner Electrify America Outlines New Quality Pledge
While Tesla owns and operates its own proprietary Supercharger network, other automakers – including Ford – are relying on third-party companies like Electrify America to service EV customers in that regard, which has gifted both Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners with free charging. The results have been mixed, however, with many of these chargers suffering from reliability issues that prompted The Blue Oval to launch its fleet of “Charge Angels” to check on those chargers. Regardless, Ford CEO Jim Farley previously stated that the company’s charging network needs major work, comments that were backed up by a recent study. Now, Ford EV charging partner Electrify America has responded by outlining its own quality pledge.
Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent Financing In August 2022
A Lincoln Nautilus incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing for 72 months during the month of August 2022. This conservative offer is the result of healthy demand and tight supply of the Nautilus, a residual circumstance brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Lincoln parent company, FoMoCo, continues to grapple with ongoing supply shortages as it allocates limited amounts of materials between various models.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Ford Buyout Plan Will Not Imperil Michigan Incentives
As Ford Authority reported back in May, The Blue Oval is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,030 manufacturing jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package, one that won’t be affected by the automaker’s plans to cut 3,000 salaried jobs in the United States, Canada, and India. Yesterday, Ford Authority revealed details of a buyout plan for these impacted employees, but that apparently won’t imperil the automaker’s forthcoming incentives from the state of Michigan either, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford Patent Filed For Interchangeable Seat Cushions
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for interchangeable seat cushions, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 16th, 2019, published on August 23rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11420567. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several months, Ford has filed a host of patents related...
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Ford Backed Study Aims To Help Drivers With Autism Spectrum Disorder
Ford has long drawn accolades for its inclusion and diversity efforts, including making The Henry Ford museum more user-friendly for those with autism, as well as launching a work program and focusing on hiring folks with autism spectrum disorder as well. Now, the automaker is teaming up with University of Michigan researchers on a new study that aims to help drivers with autism spectrum disorder as well, according to The Detroit News.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Fleet Order Banks Closed For Popular Variant
While the Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered plenty of press in terms of the individuals who have bought one or are trying to do so, the fleet-oriented Pro version has been a hit with fleet owners as well. Commercial customers are also the only ones that are able to purchase the F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery, while retail customers are limited to the standard range unit if they opt for that trim level. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro with the extended range battery can no longer be ordered by fleets, either.
Is final petrol Mustang coming as Ford makes way for Mustang EV?
According to Autoweek, based on a report by AutoForecast Solutions, the final petrol-powered Ford Mustang will go into production in March 2023 as a 2024 model. Sources familiar with the matter claim that a fully electric Mustang will likely come to market in 2028 as a 2029 model, completely replacing the petrol-powered pony car.
Next Gen Ford Transit Connect Canceled, Will Exit U.S. Market By 2024
After discontinuing the diesel-powered Ford Transit Connect in the U.S. back in 2019 and the Transit Connect Taxi in 2020, FoMoCo also dropped the 2.5L I-4 engine from the 2023 model – which is a carryover model and not a redesign, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, as Ford Authority reported in March 2021, a next-generation Ford Transit Connect was expected to be built at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick, though those plans have now been canceled, according to Automotive News.
Ford BlueOval City Will Fulfill Corporate Sustainability Goals At Launch
Work at the future Ford BlueOval City site is underway as general prep continues ahead of construction, and the automaker recently stated that it’s on track to begin producing a new all-electric Ford F-Series model that will ride on its own dedicated platform starting in 2025, as expected. But that isn’t the only target that Ford has for its sprawling BlueOval City complex – in fact, the automaker has a number of corporate sustainability goals for the site, which it also expects to fulfill at launch, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
Ford Edge Sales Place Sixth In Segment During Q2 2022
Ford Edge sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Edge deliveries totaled 25,041 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 46 percent compared to 17,205 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months...
