More chances for storms Monday; Drying out and warming up mid-week

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Partly cloudy with some fog overnight
  • Less hot, less humid Monday; stray storm possible
  • Warming up throughout the week
OVERNIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the middle 60s overnight.

MONDAY: Some patchy fog, with some eventual sunshine, less hot. Stray storm possible. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY: Drying out and sun returns, with a shower possible. Highs in the low 80s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

