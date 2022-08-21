More chances for storms Monday; Drying out and warming up mid-week
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Partly cloudy with some fog overnight
- Less hot, less humid Monday; stray storm possible
- Warming up throughout the week
OVERNIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the middle 60s overnight.
MONDAY: Some patchy fog, with some eventual sunshine, less hot. Stray storm possible. Highs in the low 80s
TUESDAY: Drying out and sun returns, with a shower possible. Highs in the low 80s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and Seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0