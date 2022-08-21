More chances for storms Monday; Drying out and warming up mid-week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Partly cloudy with some fog overnight

Less hot, less humid Monday; stray storm possible

Warming up throughout the week

OVERNIGHT: Low temperatures will drop to the middle 60s overnight.

MONDAY: Some patchy fog, with some eventual sunshine, less hot. Stray storm possible. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY: Drying out and sun returns, with a shower possible. Highs in the low 80s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

©2022 Cox Media Group