The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
franklinmatters.org
Annual Report of the Franklin Historical Commission - FY 2021
FHM Archivist – Rebecca Finnigan. Like everyone else, the Historic Commission and the Franklin Historical Museum weathered the storm known as COVID-19. After our March 2020 meeting we followed state and local health orders to temporarily close the museum and hold all of our meetings remotely. We opened the new year still having all of our meetings via Zoom, and continued with our limited operating hours of just once a week on Sunday afternoons. Our occupation numbers were limited and safety regulations including masks, temperature checks and social distancing were in place. The museum also had 3 air purifiers installed to assist in the effort to make the museum a safe place to visit in these trying times.
franklinmatters.org
Annual Report of the Franklin Fire Department - FY 2021
Note: FY 2021 is last year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). The report was prepared to cover the business for the FY 2021 period. This year’s report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
Ellsworth American
Nursing home petition nets 1,500 signatures
STONINGTON — In less than three weeks, a group of volunteer citizens has collected more than 1,500 signatures from Deer Isle and Blue Hill Peninsula communities on a petition titled “Save The Island Nursing Home,” according to a press release issued by Linda Nelson, economic and community development director for the town of Stonington.
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Turnto10.com
Transportation officials cite 'extraordinary' amount of rain for Interstate 195 flooding
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that an "extraordinary" amount of rain in a short amount of time was to blame for flooding on Interstate 195 west in East Providence that blocked traffic. Providence-bound traffic was stopped for about 2 hours Tuesday when water inundated the highway under...
GoLocalProv
Finalist for NK Superintendent’s Job Was Paid $240K to Leave Last Job
Dr. Nicholas Wade, one of the three finalists for the North Kingstown School Department Superintendent’s job, was paid a substantial sum after he resigned from his last position. This past May, Lexington County School District Two in South Carolina agreed to pay Wade -- its now former superintendent --...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023
WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts. Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
‘A transformative phase’: Changes may be coming to the airline industry
Travelers have become increasingly frustrated with their flights being canceled or delayed.
ABC6.com
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
nbcboston.com
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Farmers Market & Franklin TV Block party among highlights
The Farmers Market resumes its busy self this Friday. Franklin TV hosts a 'block party" on Saturday. La Cantina & 67 Degrees provide music & liquid refreshments as #artshappenhere continues within the Cultural District this weekend. Note: Franklin author Susan K Hamilton has her book launch at Escape Into Fiction...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Worcester Recycling Collection Won't Take 'Unacceptable Materials,' Plastic Bags Starting Oct. 1
WORCESTER - Starting Oct. 1, Worcester's recycling hauler and processer, Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc., will no longer be collecting recycling bins that contain unacceptable materials or recycling stored in plastic bags. Plastic bags are problematic for the large machines that do the sorting of materials back at the...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
