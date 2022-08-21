ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report of the Franklin Historical Commission - FY 2021

FHM Archivist – Rebecca Finnigan. Like everyone else, the Historic Commission and the Franklin Historical Museum weathered the storm known as COVID-19. After our March 2020 meeting we followed state and local health orders to temporarily close the museum and hold all of our meetings remotely. We opened the new year still having all of our meetings via Zoom, and continued with our limited operating hours of just once a week on Sunday afternoons. Our occupation numbers were limited and safety regulations including masks, temperature checks and social distancing were in place. The museum also had 3 air purifiers installed to assist in the effort to make the museum a safe place to visit in these trying times.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report of the Franklin Fire Department - FY 2021

Note: FY 2021 is last year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). The report was prepared to cover the business for the FY 2021 period. This year’s report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
FRANKLIN, MA
Ellsworth American

Nursing home petition nets 1,500 signatures

STONINGTON — In less than three weeks, a group of volunteer citizens has collected more than 1,500 signatures from Deer Isle and Blue Hill Peninsula communities on a petition titled “Save The Island Nursing Home,” according to a press release issued by Linda Nelson, economic and community development director for the town of Stonington.
DEER ISLE, ME
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Franklin, MA
Government
GoLocalProv

Finalist for NK Superintendent’s Job Was Paid $240K to Leave Last Job

Dr. Nicholas Wade, one of the three finalists for the North Kingstown School Department Superintendent’s job, was paid a substantial sum after he resigned from his last position. This past May, Lexington County School District Two in South Carolina agreed to pay Wade -- its now former superintendent --...
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Housing Project#Senior Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Trust Fund
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC6.com

East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy