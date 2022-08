Teresa Lynn (Stevens) Straub, age 63, of Spaulding, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. “Terri” was born January 25, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of James H. and Joyce Ann Ruble Stevens. She married Leslie “Les” Straub April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.

SPAULDING, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO