Franklin, MA

franklinmatters.org

ICYMI: Talk Franklin with Jamie Hellen in May 2022: "The journey rather than the destination is a hiking theme through much of this episode (audio)

In case you missed this episode, we'll turn the clock back to May and replay this session of my "Talk Franklin" conversation with Town Administrator Jamie Hellen. We had our conversation via the Zoom Conference Bridge. Conversation around the following topics with a common thread of peaks and valleys, journey...
franklinmatters.org

Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report Of The Human Resources Department - FY 2021

Note: FY 2021 is last year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). The report was prepared to cover the business for the FY 2021 period. This year’s report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report of the Franklin Fire Department - FY 2021

Note: FY 2021 is last year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). The report was prepared to cover the business for the FY 2021 period. This year’s report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
