Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
Watch Now: Explore the JH Hawes Grain Lift in Atlanta | Date
Atlanta – Just a block off old Route 66, near the edge of downtown Atlanta, is one of the only restored wood grain elevators in Illinois. A deep mahogany red on the beveled exterior, the JH Hawes Grain Elevator opened in 1904 as a hub for grain storage and trade throughout the region, shipping locally grown grain to cities like Chicago, Decatur, Peoria, and Terry Hut, Indiana.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
Win Passes Into The Springfield Oyster & Beer Festival!
Over 50 brands of craft beers will be represented from across the Midwest and nationally. Musical acts will keep everyone moving while enjoying new and unique fine craft libations. Gourmet oyster dishes as well as food trucks to keep bellies happy while your taste buds are entertained by delicious brews.
Road closures continue in Springfield, others end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22. City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come […]
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Kevin Breheny on Byers & Co.
August 22, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Kevin Breheny joined Byers & Co. to talk about baby showers, tennis, and business developments in Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
Man shot in the stomach in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
Teen Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after their vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot Saturday night. Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on private property at 10:06PM Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Morton Avenue. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified...
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
