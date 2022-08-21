Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
Springfield Police swears in 13 new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield has added over a dozen new police officers to the force. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette swore in 13 new officers at a ceremony on Wednesday. Loved ones were able to pin the new officers’ badges on their uniform to signify the start with the Springfield Police […]
wlds.com
Morgan County Winding Down Pair of Building Projects
A pair of Morgan County renovation projects are at or near completion. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved the final payment for work to renovate the new home of the Morgan County Health Department Monday morning. Bills in the amount of $337,410.000. Commission Board Chairman Brad Zeller says a...
wmay.com
School Year Underway As Construction Continues In District 186
School is back in session in District 186, even as work continues on renovation projects at a number of Springfield school buildings. One of the biggest projects is at Lanphier High School, where the 85-year-old building is getting a total makeover, including a new fieldhouse and auditorium, additional classrooms, and an e-sports facility. The adjacent Memorial Stadium is also getting substantial improvements that won’t be completed until next year.
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Organizations can Apply for Grants through Reimagine Public Safety Act
August 22, 2022 – Funding provided by the Reimagine Public Safety Act is now available to Illinois organizations who apply. Eligible organizations in communities such as Decatur can apply for $300,000 in annual grants. Apply by clicking here. Get qualified by clicking here. Create a better future today and...
arthurgraphic.com
Cerro Gordo school board appoints new principal
Brandon Willard sits at his new desk as he takes over as the new Cerro Gordo Junior High and High School Principal. The Cerro Gordo School Board met on August 17 and approved and appointed Brandon Willard as the new principal of the Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School.
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
foxillinois.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
wjpf.com
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With around 80 days until Illinois’ gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
Treasurer’s unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairgoers bought 250 lots of unclaimed property in an auction at the state fair on Saturday. To file a claim for unclaimed property, you can visit this website.
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
southcountypublications.net
Teresa Straub
Teresa Lynn (Stevens) Straub, age 63, of Spaulding, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. “Terri” was born January 25, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of James H. and Joyce Ann Ruble Stevens. She married Leslie “Les” Straub April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.
wmay.com
Hazardous Household Waste Collection Event On Hold
The annual household hazardous waste collection event planned for October in Springfield has been temporarily postponed… because the Ohio facility where those items had been taken for disposal has been disabled by a fire. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says until that facility is operational again… or other arrangements...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
