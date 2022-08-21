School is back in session in District 186, even as work continues on renovation projects at a number of Springfield school buildings. One of the biggest projects is at Lanphier High School, where the 85-year-old building is getting a total makeover, including a new fieldhouse and auditorium, additional classrooms, and an e-sports facility. The adjacent Memorial Stadium is also getting substantial improvements that won’t be completed until next year.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO