FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
cw23tv.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
Maroa, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - It's game week! For our Friday Night Rivals season opener we'll be at Pleasant Plains High School as the Cardinals host Maroa-Forsyth. So let's look into the away team. The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans once again should be a force in the Sangamo Conference. Kaiden Maurer returns as the starting quarterback. Four year starter Aiden Riser moved over to running back.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
nowdecatur.com
Cardiologist Joins Specialty Care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
August 24, 2022 – Dr. Matthew Casey Becker has joined Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Becker received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2002. He completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center with Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. He later completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
southcountypublications.net
Teresa Straub
Teresa Lynn (Stevens) Straub, age 63, of Spaulding, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. “Terri” was born January 25, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of James H. and Joyce Ann Ruble Stevens. She married Leslie “Les” Straub April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.
wmay.com
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
wmay.com
Win Passes Into The Springfield Oyster & Beer Festival!
Over 50 brands of craft beers will be represented from across the Midwest and nationally. Musical acts will keep everyone moving while enjoying new and unique fine craft libations. Gourmet oyster dishes as well as food trucks to keep bellies happy while your taste buds are entertained by delicious brews.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Kevin Breheny on Byers & Co.
August 22, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Kevin Breheny joined Byers & Co. to talk about baby showers, tennis, and business developments in Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
WAND TV
Man shot in the stomach in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
Road closures continue in Springfield, others end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22. City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come […]
Surplus vehicle, highway equipment auction coming to Hornell
The New York State Office of General Services has announced that a surplus vehicle and highway equipment auction will come to Hornell at the end of the month.
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
WAND TV
Springfield City Council Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council. WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
