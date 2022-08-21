ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Illinois State women’s basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods

The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer

Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
NORMAL, IL
arthurgraphic.com

MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS

MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
MOUNT ZION, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair wraps up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Riverton, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Riverton, IL
Riverton, IL
Education
southcountypublications.net

Teresa Straub

Teresa Lynn (Stevens) Straub, age 63, of Spaulding, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. “Terri” was born January 25, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of James H. and Joyce Ann Ruble Stevens. She married Leslie “Les” Straub April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.
SPAULDING, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In

Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Riverton High School
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Morgan County Winding Down Pair of Building Projects

A pair of Morgan County renovation projects are at or near completion. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved the final payment for work to renovate the new home of the Morgan County Health Department Monday morning. Bills in the amount of $337,410.000. Commission Board Chairman Brad Zeller says a...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTAX

Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash

Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach a verdict on Sheffler, so the government tried him again. “The defense made a statement about the long, cruel arm of government,” assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller said in his closing statement. “Todd Sheffler violated his training, violated the U.S. Constitution and allowed, participated in and covered up the brutal beating of a 65-year-old man, defenseless, a fellow citizen, handcuffed behind his back and lying on the cold, hard concrete floor. He was the long, cruel arm of government.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy