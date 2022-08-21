Read full article on original website
wglt.org
videtteonline.com
Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer
Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
arthurgraphic.com
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
southcountypublications.net
Teresa Straub
Teresa Lynn (Stevens) Straub, age 63, of Spaulding, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. “Terri” was born January 25, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of James H. and Joyce Ann Ruble Stevens. She married Leslie “Les” Straub April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Church in Springfield.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Whoops-A-Doozy…My Cousin’s Danny and Patty Brought Me A Pizza From Agatucci’s And I Forgot To Take Pictures!
My cousin’s, Danny and Patty usually travel to Peoria once a year to see friends and family. I’m always honored that they take time to have a visit with me and it’s always fun to hang out with them. Covid ruined their travel plans for a couple...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
wlds.com
Morgan County Winding Down Pair of Building Projects
A pair of Morgan County renovation projects are at or near completion. The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved the final payment for work to renovate the new home of the Morgan County Health Department Monday morning. Bills in the amount of $337,410.000. Commission Board Chairman Brad Zeller says a...
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach a verdict on Sheffler, so the government tried him again. “The defense made a statement about the long, cruel arm of government,” assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller said in his closing statement. “Todd Sheffler violated his training, violated the U.S. Constitution and allowed, participated in and covered up the brutal beating of a 65-year-old man, defenseless, a fellow citizen, handcuffed behind his back and lying on the cold, hard concrete floor. He was the long, cruel arm of government.”
