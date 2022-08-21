Read full article on original website
In sign of support, US bombers fly over Dubrovnik, Balkans
DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — A pair of U.S. Air Force B52 strategic bombers on Monday flew low over the Croatian resort of Dubrovnik and three other NATO-member states in the region as a sign of support amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine. In addition to the walled Croatian tourist...
Russia-Ukraine war: blasts heard in Kyiv region; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by explosions, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China
HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). The Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour. Ma-on is expected to weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.
