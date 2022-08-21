Read full article on original website
Bill legalizing drug injection sites vetoed by Calif. governor, who says they could bring
Sacramento, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number of...
Third duck with beak removed is found in Fountain Valley park; animal activists fear it’s intentional
A third duck whose beak was removed was found at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, and animal advocates said they’re concerned the animals are being targeted and harmed by someone. “Our suspicion is with so many injured in the same way, that it seems intentional,” said Debbie...
Excessive heat warning issued for Palmdale, Lancaster as temperatures reach triple digits
A summer full of extremely warm weather is expected to continue through the coming weeks, as some regions are predicted to hit nearly record-setting highs. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Lancaster and Palmdale areas as temperatures are expected to reach well over 100 degrees on Tuesday. The warning, which goes into effect Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. is set to last through most of the day, ending at 9 p.m.
Vandals destroy several headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach’s historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. Rina Nakano reports.
Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting
A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
Family of 9 survive devastating house fire in Anaheim thanks to 8-year-old son
An 8-year-old boy, who was the first person to discover fire in his family’s Anaheim home. He then proceeded to wake everyone in the house up, allowing all nine of them to get to safety. “So, he ran to our room and said, ‘Mom, dad, get up, get up,...
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is begging for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles. According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week...
LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
1 hospitalized after tanker-truck fire temporarily shuts down northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — A driver was hospitalized after a tanker truck caught fire on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita late Monday, prompting a closure of northbound lanes. According to a traffic log, the fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Newhall Avenue exit and...
1 killed, 2 injured in OC crash involving Amazon delivery truck and Camaro
CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) — One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro in the city of Cypress. It happened around 7:21 p.m. when the two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Holder Street and Katella Avenue.
Whittier man arrested in bank robbery spree
Richard Martinez is accused of robbing three banks in three hours. Pat Harvey reports.
Players say closure of tennis academy in Carson is a big loss to the community
A tennis academy in Carson that serves low-income kids is being forced to close because its lease is up and players say it’s a big loss to the community. Eryn Cayetano is USC’s number one women’s tennis player. In her teens, she trained at First Break Academy in Carson.
