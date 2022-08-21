ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer directs $5,000 donation to youth ag day

By Hannah Combs
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — James and Lynda Hall of Church Hill directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Queen Anne’s County Extension Advisory Council for Youth Agriculture Awareness Day.

The Star Democrat

