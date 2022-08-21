Farmer directs $5,000 donation to youth ag day

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Sunshine House provides homeless community a second chance, tools for a new life
SEAFORD, Del.- “We do not have enough shelter beds in Sussex County,” Gonzalez said. Nikki Gonzalez, Founder of the non-profit Redemption City, is on a mission to change that and provide the gift of a second chance with opening the Sunshine House in Seaford. “We have to establish...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WBOC
Delaware Chemical Company Expands to Seaford
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A building on Industrial Park Blvd. in Seaford will soon be home to Royale Pigments & Chemicals. The company is currently based out of Bear, Del. and chose Seaford as a second location with the help of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. The building was once used as...
Cape Gazette
Richard S. Cordrey, longtime legislator, farmer
Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore and Secretary of Finance Richard S. Cordrey passed away peacefully at his Millsboro home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at age 88. He served as a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of which were spent in the state Senate from 1972-96. In 2005, he was selected by Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a former Senate colleague, to serve as her secretary of finance, an office he held for the next four years.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
WMDT.com
Local church, car club hosts back to school drive in support of families in need
SEAFORD, Del.- Kingdom Empowerment Christian Church and Mopar Mobb car club hosted their ‘Back 2 School Community Day’ event Sunday afternoon. The goal of the day was to help families get their little ones geared up for the upcoming school year with a backpack and school supplies giveaway.
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few years to get off the ground,...
fox29.com
Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park
WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WGMD Radio
Seaford Chosen for Chemical Company’s Expansion
Seaford gets the Royale treatment. The Royale Group, a collection of specialty chemicals companies, plans to expand its Delaware presence by purchasing an underutilized building, the former BASF Polymer plant on Industrial Park Boulevard, now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted Royale with its relocation from New Jersey to a New Castle County facility in 2020.
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique 16th Anniversary Party, Friday, August 26th
Blooming Boutique is celebrating its 16-year anniversary in business this month. They have had such a wonderful time growing the business and interacting with amazing customers over these past 16 years. This is a big milestone, so they will be celebrating with a huge day-long party on Friday, August 26th at the Lewes location! From 10am – 2pm, stop in and enjoy the mimosa or the Bloody Mary bar. At 1pm, Tammy will be performing complimentary hand facials. Then from 4pm to 7pm, chocolate martinis, cake, wine, and other sweet treats will be served. All day long, receive surprise gifts with purchase as well as chances to win prizes. For this special day, all clothing and shoes in the store will be buy 1, get 1 70% off, excluding Fitflops.
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty
Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
Cape Gazette
Rieley, Hopkins face off in District 5 primary debate
During an Aug. 18 Republican primary forum, District 5 Sussex County Councilman John Rieley said he was discouraged by the tone of the campaign so far and vowed to go to a higher level. But during the two-hour forum, he and his opponent Keller Hopkins traded jabs and questioned each...
WDEL 1150AM
DuPont expanding semiconductor-related facility in Delaware
DuPont is making a $50 million expansion near Newark for its semiconductor-related business. DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, looked around for a new site, ultimately deciding to expand its existing operation in Glasgow. The facility produces materials essential for the production of semiconductors. About...
WBOC
The Confederate Flag Saga in Georgetown Continues
GEORGETOWN -- On Monday night, concerned citizens and members from the NAACP spoke at the Georgetown town council meeting to voice their frustrations. This is the most recent event to come out of the seemingly never ending fight to take down the Confederate flag outside of the Marvel Museum. One concerned woman who spoke aimed her comment directly at Councilwoman Angela Townsend. Townsend was one of three council members who approved funding to the Georgetown Historical Society. Townsend also reportedly said "if you don't like it, don't look at it."
WGMD Radio
Campaign Sign Damage Investigated in Sussex Co.
A candidate for re-election in Sussex County is dealing with a setback to the campaign: vandalism to some of his larger campaign signs. Over the past weekend, Recorder of Deeds Scott Dailey said he received a message about an improperly-placed sign and went to investigate. “I spent the rest of...
Cape Gazette
Affordable rental program closer to a vote
An amended Sussex County affordably priced rental unit program is close to being voted on by county council. At council’s Aug. 9 meeting, assistant county attorney Vince Robertson solicited input from council and presented proposed changes. He said a draft of the ordinance reflecting possible amendments would be presented to council at its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting followed by a vote at a future meeting.
