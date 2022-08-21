Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori in Deauville for dream Prix Jean Romanet ride on Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant

Read full article on original website
Cazoo St Leger: New London odds-on for Doncaster Classic after Westover and Francesco Clemente ruled out
Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month. Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
Thursday Tips
Ancestral Land can make amends for his immaturity on debut when he lines up in the 3A's Leisure Carmarthen Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite at Windsor first time, but did himself no favours when by hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday
Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team
David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren boss Zak Brown pays tribute to outgoing driver as team sidesteps Oscar Piastri links
McLaren boss Zak Brown paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo as the team refused to comment on speculation that its outgoing driver will be replaced by Oscar Piastri next season. Ricciardo, who has endured an underwhelming stint with the Woking team since joining in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving McLaren at the end of the current campaign after agreeing a mutual early termination of his contract.
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
The Hundred: Alice Capsey stars as Oval Invincibles secure crucial win over Birmingham Phoenix
Alice Capsey's devastating bowling display led Oval Invincibles to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval in a repeat of last year's Hundred Eliminator. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix. Oval Invincibles Win!. Oval Invincibles 107-2 off 87 balls:. Winfield-Hill (41 off 38 balls), Bates...
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Tuesday Tips
Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test
The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns Three Lions will have to adapt to setbacks in Qatar ahead of final World Cup audition
Gareth Southgate admits the forthcoming Nations League games in September will be a final chance for players to audition for inclusion in his World Cup squad this coming winter. England travel to Milan to face Italy at the San Siro on September 23 before hosting Germany at Wembley three days...
Welcome to Wrexham review – Ryan Reynolds is less interesting than Welsh football fans
This gripping six-parter follows Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wales’ oldest club, but the real stars of its zippy episodes are the locals
Katie Archibald tried to resuscitate partner Rab Wardell before mountain biker's death
Olympic champion Katie Archibald has explained how she tried to resuscitate partner Rab Wardell before the mountain biker's sudden death on Tuesday morning. Wardell passed away after falling into cardiac arrest in his sleep despite the efforts of both Archibald and paramedics to save him. The 37-year-old had won the...
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
The Hundred: London Spirit secure first win as Beth Mooney blasts fifty in basement battle with Welsh Fire
Australia batter Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 61 off 39 balls as London Spirit won for the first time in this year's Hundred, beating Welsh Fire by eight wickets in a basement battle at Lord's. Story of the match. Coming into the contest, Spirit and Fire had both lost their...
Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'
Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance...
