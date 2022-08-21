ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WECT

First Alert Forecast: seasonably sticky at home, rumblings in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast offers temperatures swelling deep into the 80s under partly sunny skies through the end of the week and a modest 20 to 30% chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Winds ought to stay lazy across the Cape Fear Region or perhaps perk up from the east in the afternoon. In the 82-degree surf, waves near two feet will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents - so keep it safe!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics tranquil as Andrew anniversary nears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features no definable tropical storm threats as a several Atlantic disturbances struggles to consolidate amid stable air. Will 2022′s Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? 30 years ago Tuesday, the first and one of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled with 90s staying away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Pick your spots to get in that late summer mow! An active frontal boundary will incorporate seasonably high humidity into shower and storm chances for the week ahead, including 50 to 60% into Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, and 50% Thursday and Friday. Localized flooding and / or storm rotation may occur but, overall, the risk of severe weather ought to stay low.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Juniper Road Two Fire' could keep burning for months

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Forest Service has been working for a week to put out a wildfire in Pender County Game Lands called the "Juniper Road Two Fire." The crew working on the fire says the organic components found in the soil could keep it burning for months.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WRAL News

Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions

Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Some on social media thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WITN

Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Woman missing, last seen in Calabash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declared Candice Amber Diaz missing on Wednesday, August 24. Diaz is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Ash Place in Calabash.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21. Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.
BURGAW, NC
usatales.com

10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach

If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

