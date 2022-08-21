Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably sticky at home, rumblings in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast offers temperatures swelling deep into the 80s under partly sunny skies through the end of the week and a modest 20 to 30% chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Winds ought to stay lazy across the Cape Fear Region or perhaps perk up from the east in the afternoon. In the 82-degree surf, waves near two feet will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents - so keep it safe!
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tropics tranquil as Andrew anniversary nears
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features no definable tropical storm threats as a several Atlantic disturbances struggles to consolidate amid stable air. Will 2022′s Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? 30 years ago Tuesday, the first and one of the...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: staying unsettled with 90s staying away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Pick your spots to get in that late summer mow! An active frontal boundary will incorporate seasonably high humidity into shower and storm chances for the week ahead, including 50 to 60% into Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, and 50% Thursday and Friday. Localized flooding and / or storm rotation may occur but, overall, the risk of severe weather ought to stay low.
foxwilmington.com
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Juniper Road Two Fire' could keep burning for months
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Forest Service has been working for a week to put out a wildfire in Pender County Game Lands called the "Juniper Road Two Fire." The crew working on the fire says the organic components found in the soil could keep it burning for months.
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Some on social media thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WITN
Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
WECT
Woman missing, last seen in Calabash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declared Candice Amber Diaz missing on Wednesday, August 24. Diaz is 5 feet 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Ash Place in Calabash.
WECT
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
WECT
Pine Harvest Drive in Leland to experience closures for utility work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pine Harvest Drive in Leland will have intermittent closures between August 30 and October 24 during the night for crews to work on sewer manholes. Per the Town of Leland, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Pine Harvest...
WECT
Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21. Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WECT
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City at the Triton Village Plaza off of Highway 50. There is an active death investigation at the Exotic Hemp Company. Police have not yet confirmed if the incident was a shooting. Police officials...
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
WECT
Port City Jerry Day concert raises over $13,000 for United Way of the Cape Fear Area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington and United Way of the Cape Fear Area hosted the 4th Annual Port City Jerry Day concert on Aug. 20. According to UWCFA’s release, over 1,350 attended the concert that raised over $13,000. The Greenfield Lake Amphitheater concert featured The Garcia...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
