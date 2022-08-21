Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Is FIFA 23 the last game in franchise? Why EA Sports is rebranding with new name
FIFA 23, set to be released in late September, will be the last installment in the EA Sports FIFA franchise, but it most certainly doesn't spell the end of the video game. In May, EA Sports and FIFA announced their partnership spanning over 20 years will come to an end in the summer of 2023.
UEFA・
Sporting News
Little League World Series hot mic catches player blaming ESPN for manufactured comeback
Not even the Little League World Series is free of conspiracy theories, as one player on the Midwest team made apparent on Saturday. The issue arose in Saturday's elimination game between the Midwest team (Davenport, Iowa) and Northwest team (Bonney Lake, Wash.). The Midwest was nursing a 6-3 lead over the Northwest with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. The runner on first reached with a walk, though some thought it should have been a game-ending strike.
Reports: Lakers set to acquire Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are set to add some defensive steel. Patrick Beverley, a three-time All-Defensive Team honoree, will
Sporting News
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
MLB・
