Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?
In light of the recent news that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, you're going to be seeing a lot of articles with headlines such as the one above. Some of them may seem far-fetched, as Mike Trout, a 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP,...
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Yardbarker
Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates
Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Yardbarker
Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL・
Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves
If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
Yardbarker
MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings
As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund
The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
Yardbarker
Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?
The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
Yardbarker
Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition
The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
Yardbarker
NL East crown more important to Mets than Braves?
Barring a surprising development that would have to last through the bulk of September, the race for the 2022 National League East title between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves could ultimately come down to the wire and be decided when the clubs face off for three games in Atlanta from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August
After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
Yardbarker
Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett
Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Yardbarker
Top Orioles Pick Already Has His First Promotion
Baseball runs strong in the Holliday family. Matt Holliday was one of baseball’s most durable players for 15 years, winning a World Series, earning seven All-Star selections, a Batting Title, and four Silver Slugger Awards. His son, Jackson Holliday, was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in...
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
Yardbarker
Max Scherzer Passed A Legend On An All-Time List
Max Scherzer took the mound on Monday night as the New York Mets opened up a brief two-game Subway Series with the New York Yankees. It wasn’t his best outing by any stretch, as he allowed four runs, but he did go 6.2 innings and struck out three batters while walking just one.
MLB・
Comments / 0