Consulate of Mexico in Laredo inaugurates Binational Education Week
The Consulate of Mexico in Laredo is launching the Binational Education Week and promoting the Education App "Guia Educativa" by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad. The inauguration was held Monday, as many individuals gathered for the special...
Sister Cities' health leaders voice concern, readiness for monkeypox
Last week, the first case of monkeypox was officially announced in Laredo. Unlike the first case of COVID-19 when it was officially confirmed, there was little alarm as many locals instead dealt with the record rainfall in the area that caused flooding around the city. However, local health officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo stated that they are ready and prepared for anything that might develop from the increasing cases of monkeypox seen in the United States and around the world.
Cynthia Mares announces her candidacy for Laredo mayor
Cynthia Mares officially announced her candidacy for City of Laredo Mayor at the stairs of City Hall on Tuesday. During a presentation, Mares discussed her platform and what she would like to do for the community if she were elected as city leader in November.
Webb County approves $35k for EtO air monitor
Webb County leaders unanimously approved of $35,000 to establish an ethylene oxide air monitor and partner with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition for further review during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting. According to Rio Grande International Study Center board member Melissa Cigarroa, the air monitor will be located at a site...
Laredo issues warnings, regulations regarding campaign signs
Amid the process of the 2022 election campaigns, the City of Laredo reminded candidates this week about existing regulations regarding the placement of campaign signs within the incorporated limits of the city. Additionally, the city will host the drawing to determine the order in which the names of the candidates...
Doctors Hospital welcomes new Chief Operating Officer
Doctors Hospital of Laredo and the Board of Governors said Monday they were proud to announce Rob Vasquez as Chief Operating Officer, effective this month. Vasquez brings over 30 years of health care and leadership experience in hospital operations, physician practices, specialty clinics and academic residency programs. "We welcome Vasquez...
NWS: Laredo faces potential showers, thunderstorms all week
As northeast Texas is getting pounded by inclement weather, rainfall will be potentially hitting the Laredo area throughout the rest of the week. A Tropical Storm Warning was previously issued by the National Hurricane Center for parts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas. However, the NHC said late Saturday night that the "chance for development has ended" in regards to a potential hurricane.
Gateway City Pride Association to celebrate its second anniversary
One local organization created amidst the pandemic is about to turn two years old, and they will celebrate how much they have accomplished while also discussing what is coming for the future of the organization. The Gateway City Pride Association will be celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 25...
B&G Club of Laredo launches 1st search for leader in 50 years
For the first time in more than half a century, the Boys & Girls Club of Laredo is seeking a leader. And it is now seeking applications for the milestone job opportunity which now needs filled after the retirement of the longtime position holder.
Webb Co. approves proposed tax rate decrease
Webb County leaders approved a proposed two-cent decrease to the 2022 combined tax rate this week at Commissioners Court. The current 41-cent tax rate falling to 39 cents was unanimously approved by the commissioners on Monday amid increased appraisal taxes. County leaders will meet again Sept. 12 in order to vote on the final approval for the adoption of the 2022 combined tax rate.
Blotter: See the most notable arrests in Laredo last month
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of 70 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during July 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more.
El Meson brings their famous food to night owls with its new food truck
One of my biggest gripes of some of my favorite Laredo restaurants is the hours they're open. While Taco Palenque and Whataburger are always there to placate my hunger 24/7, there are a number of Laredo food joints that open early and close early in the afternoon; not ideal for a night owl like me.
College students return to Laredo campuses
As the first day of classes for local college students arrived, many were excited to work on their future and attend their new courses. Students from Laredo College and Texas A&M International went to their campuses in order to...
Police: Man lied about being shot during drive-by, accidentally shot himself
A man claimed that he was wounded in a drive-by shooting, but the investigation would reveal that he shot accidentally himself in the leg, according to Laredo police. Alexis Torres, 19, was served with an arrest warrant on Aug. 16 charging him with making a false report. In addition, he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Webb County Jail records show he is out on bond.
