sheltonherald.com
Blotter: See the most notable arrests in Laredo last month
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of 70 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during July 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more.
Webb Co. Sheriff delivers pizza to inmates as part of new program
Inmates at the Webb County Jail are being rewarded for various actions with pizza. Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar announced this weekend that he has been delivering pizza to inmates as part of a new program. Cuellar said he hoped these incentives would bring benefits to the inmates while they...
Police: Man lied about being shot during drive-by, accidentally shot himself
A man claimed that he was wounded in a drive-by shooting, but the investigation would reveal that he shot accidentally himself in the leg, according to Laredo police. Alexis Torres, 19, was served with an arrest warrant on Aug. 16 charging him with making a false report. In addition, he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Webb County Jail records show he is out on bond.
Here's how Laredo, United ISDs rank for equity among Texas districts
Texas ranks near the middle of the nation when it comes to equitable school districts, which measures whether students in lower-income districts receive about the same amount of funding as districts with higher median incomes. A WalletHub ranking also looked at each district within Texas and ranked them based on median household income for the district and the average amount of money spent per student for public elementary and secondary schools.
Fatal crash causes Killam Industrial Boulevard closure
A fatality has been reported in a two-vehicle crash that caused the closure of Killam Industrial Boulevard, causing heavy traffic in the area, according to Laredo police. Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 8300 block of Killam Industrial on Tuesday around noon. Paramedics encountered two 18-wheelers loaded with cargo that were involved in a head-on crash.
B&G Club of Laredo launches 1st search for leader in 50 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in more than half a century, the Boys & Girls Club of Laredo is seeking a leader. And it is now seeking applications for the milestone job opportunity which now needs filled after the retirement of the longtime position holder.
Consulate of Mexico in Laredo inaugurates Binational Education Week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Consulate of Mexico in Laredo is launching the Binational Education Week and promoting the Education App “Guia Educativa” by the Institute of Mexicans Abroad. The inauguration was held Monday, as many individuals gathered for the special...
Cynthia Mares announces her candidacy for Laredo mayor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cynthia Mares officially announced her candidacy for City of Laredo Mayor at the stairs of City Hall on Tuesday. During a presentation, Mares discussed her platform and what she would like to do for the community if she were elected as city leader in November.
Gateway City Pride Association to celebrate its second anniversary
One local organization created amidst the pandemic is about to turn two years old, and they will celebrate how much they have accomplished while also discussing what is coming for the future of the organization. The Gateway City Pride Association will be celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 25...
Sister Cities' health leaders voice concern, readiness for monkeypox
Last week, the first case of monkeypox was officially announced in Laredo. Unlike the first case of COVID-19 when it was officially confirmed, there was little alarm as many locals instead dealt with the record rainfall in the area that caused flooding around the city. However, local health officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo stated that they are ready and prepared for anything that might develop from the increasing cases of monkeypox seen in the United States and around the world.
Doctors Hospital welcomes new Chief Operating Officer
Doctors Hospital of Laredo and the Board of Governors said Monday they were proud to announce Rob Vasquez as Chief Operating Officer, effective this month. Vasquez brings over 30 years of health care and leadership experience in hospital operations, physician practices, specialty clinics and academic residency programs. “We welcome Vasquez...
El Meson brings their famous food to night owls with its new food truck
One of my biggest gripes of some of my favorite Laredo restaurants is the hours they're open. While Taco Palenque and Whataburger are always there to placate my hunger 24/7, there are a number of Laredo food joints that open early and close early in the afternoon; not ideal for a night owl like me.
Webb County approves $35k for EtO air monitor
Webb County leaders unanimously approved of $35,000 to establish an ethylene oxide air monitor and partner with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition for further review during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting. According to Rio Grande International Study Center board member Melissa Cigarroa, the air monitor will be located at a site...
Webb County approves water rate increase
Webb County leaders gathered this week to discuss a water rate study that analyzed ongoing factors such as inflation and water price impacts on resident rates over the next 10 years. After approximately 18 years of the county water rate not being increased, commissioners voted Monday in favor for an...
