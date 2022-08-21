Last week, the first case of monkeypox was officially announced in Laredo. Unlike the first case of COVID-19 when it was officially confirmed, there was little alarm as many locals instead dealt with the record rainfall in the area that caused flooding around the city. However, local health officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo stated that they are ready and prepared for anything that might develop from the increasing cases of monkeypox seen in the United States and around the world.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO