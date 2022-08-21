Read full article on original website
Related
British-Belgian teen becomes youngest person to fly solo around the world
SOFIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Wednesday after a five-month journey that saw him battle monsoon rains, searing heat and bureaucracy.
India's robust growth gives RBI room for more rate hikes - DBS
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's strong growth offers room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise rates by another 60 basis points as the central bank seeks to stamp out high inflation, DBS Group Research said in a note on Thursday.
Comments / 0