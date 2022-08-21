Does the OFAC not know that code is speech? Yesterday, we covered the EFF’s demands for clarity around the Tornado Cash situation and the case they’re defending. Today, we’ll dig into a simple idea, the reason code is protected under free speech laws. As it has for decades in the US. As a bonus, we’ll add the reasons developers need to know that writing code doesn’t make you responsible for what users do with it. Technology can only advance if this is a guarantee. As it has been for decades in the US. Doesn’t the OFAC know this?

