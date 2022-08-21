ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Over 9,000 Crypto Mining Farms Seized In Iran To Combat Electricity Crisis

Crypto mining surfs a hefty amount of electricity and has become a major cause of the electricity crisis in some regions like Iran, Kosovo, etc. Similarly, after the Iranian government saw power blackouts last summer, it put the state’s police on their toes, which detected and ceased 9,404 mining farms in the previous five months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

The EFF Calls Out OFAC, Ratifies Code Is Speech, Asks For Developers Protection

Does the OFAC not know that code is speech? Yesterday, we covered the EFF’s demands for clarity around the Tornado Cash situation and the case they’re defending. Today, we’ll dig into a simple idea, the reason code is protected under free speech laws. As it has for decades in the US. As a bonus, we’ll add the reasons developers need to know that writing code doesn’t make you responsible for what users do with it. Technology can only advance if this is a guarantee. As it has been for decades in the US. Doesn’t the OFAC know this?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com

SBI Holdings Plan To End Crypto Mining In Russia Following The War

The year 2022 hasn’t been positive for the crypto market. Many crypto companies, investors, and miners lost a lot of funds leading to a loss of confidence in the market. At a point, miners’ rigs couldn’t sustain their collateral value, causing panic amongst them. But then there...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes, Solana, and Dogecoin Tackle the Climate Crisis

Cryptocurrency and environmentalism aren’t two words that we often see hand in hand. Cryptocurrency has gained a bad name for itself regarding its carbon footprint, and as a result, many people avoid the currencies due to their large emissions output. However, some coins have taken this on board, changing...
bitcoinist.com

How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform

In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto

Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Influencer Cobie Sends $100K To Help In Legal Battle Against Bitboy

YouTuber Erling “Atozy” Mengshoel was sued by Ben “Bitboy” Armstrong, owner of one of the largest crypto channels on this platform with over 1.4 million subscribers. Armstrong is looking for reparations north of $75,000 for this lawsuit accusing Atozy of defamation, reputational damages, and emotional distress.
TV & VIDEOS
bitcoinist.com

Gnox (GNOX) $50,000 Treasury Boost Could Entice Fantom (FTM) And Polkadot (DOT) Holders To Join Launch Day

Gnox (GNOX)- DeFi Earning Made Easy. Gnox has consistently met its road map targets, and the launch draws closer and closer. By leveraging buy and sell taxes to build a treasury fund, the developers have created a single investment vehicle giving investors exposure to DeFi. The treasury fund is the first of its kind, designed with investors in mind; it is deployed within DeFi protocols to earn. Every 30 days, the generated yield is swapped into stablecoin and split amongst GNOX holders.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Three Arrows Liquidators Granted Singapore Court Clearance To Investigate Crypto Fund

The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were granted an important court ruling in Singapore, which is expected to offer them with a broader perspective into the bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s residual assets, persons with knowledge of the situation disclosed on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports, citing persons with knowledge of the...
bitcoinist.com

India To Increase Web3 Adoption Via Blockchain Forum

As preference and use for cryptocurrency and blockchain increases, several countries are devising numeral measures to fit into the industry. As a result, diverse regulatory approaches have been leased into the crypto industry for different jurisdictions. While some take a strict position resulting in a complete ban of crypto assets...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange CEO Refuses To Step Down After $73 Million Loss

Crypto exchange Zipmex founder Marcus Lim has stated that he will continue to oversee the troubled firm unless its new shareholders ask him to step down. In fact, shareholders and potential investors are urging that Lim resign, blaming his leadership decisions that led to a severe liquidity shortage, while Zipmex has been handed a three-month reprieve to turn things around.

