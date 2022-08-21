ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG12g_0hPKW18N00

A pensioner who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by US police has died aged 95.

Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots”, died on August 12.

Her daughter Gabriele told the Seattle Times her mother was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people”.

Ms Rainey was a fixture in the local progressive movement for decades, demonstrating for racial justice, affordable housing and public transit, and against war, nuclear weapons and big banks.

In November 2011, in the early days of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Ms Rainey, then 84, joined protesters in blocking key roads. She was hit when Seattle police used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Fellow protesters poured milk over her face to ease the sting, and a seattlepi.com photographer, Joshua Trujillo, captured a stunning image of her staring defiantly into the camera, her eyes red and milk dripping off her face.

The photo become a worldwide symbol for the protest movement. She was profiled by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Associated Press and The Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP2XA_0hPKW18N00
The photo of Ms Rainey, then aged 84, became a global symbol for the protest movement (Joshua Trujillo/AP) (AP)

“It’s a gruesome picture,” she told the AP at the time. “I’m really not that bad looking.”

Then-mayor Mike McGinn apologised and ordered a review of the incident. Ms Rainey was back out protesting a few days later.

Mr McGinn said following her death: “Dorli is legendary, and deservedly so, for her activism.

“She was just omnipresent and a conscience and a voice for change, and I deeply, deeply, deeply respected her.”

Ms Rainey was born in Austria in 1926. She was a Red Cross nurse and then worked in Europe as a technical translator for the US Army for 10 years.

She married Max Rainey, a civil engineer who got a job with Boeing, and they moved to the Seattle area in 1956.

She worked as a court-appointed special advocate, representing children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and as an estate agent.

She served on the Issaquah School Board and ran for King County Council half a century ago, and she made a brief run for Seattle mayor in 2009.

She had three children – Gabriele, Michael, and Andrea, who died in 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her husband.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

A pensioner who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter. Janet Dunn was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at their home in Ponteland on March 15. Northumbria Police said the 73-year-old then “fled” the property and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupy Movement#Pensioner#Affordable Housing#Seattle Police#Protest#The Seattle Times#The Occupy Wall Street#The Washington Post
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
newschain

Foster carer gave children soap to lick as punishment for lying, inquiry told

A woman accused of abusing a foster child has admitted making him lick soap but said she only used the belt as punishment four times before she decided to stop. Avril Campbell and her husband Dennis looked after Christopher Scott between April 1976 and February 1981, and Mr Scott has previously told the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry of his alleged ordeal in their care, which he said included harsh punishments, humiliation and regular beatings.
KIDS
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide 10,000 dollars (£8,500) in debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Borrowers who earn less than 125,000 dollars a year, or families earning less than 250,000 dollars, would be eligible for the 10,000 dollars loan forgiveness, Mr Biden announced in a tweet.
POTUS
newschain

Johnson visits Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day. The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.
POLITICS
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
EUROPE
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before – auroras and all. Scientists released the shots of the solar system’s biggest planet on Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy